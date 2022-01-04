On Tuesday (January 4), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Twitter that he had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. The development comes days after the Aam AadmiParty (AAP) supremo participated in election campaigns in several states while flouting masking rules and social distancing guidelines.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested.”

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Kejriwal has undertaken more than 11 trips to the poll-bound states like Goa and Punjab to campaign for his party in the last 15 days. The fact that Arvind Kejriwal was campaigning for elections until yesterday (January 3) in Uttarkhand implies that he voluntarily risked the lives of several people, amidst the ongoing pandemic. The callous attitude, coupled with a complete disregard for the well-being of his party workers, had drawn the ire of netizens.

Social media users slam Arvind Kejriwal for prioritising election campaign over public well-being

Popular Twitter user (@TheAngryLord) wrote, “Kejriwal is Covid positive today, which means he has been attending rallied despite bearing Covid symptoms. Goes to show how low he can go for elections.”

Another user took potshots at the AAP supremo. He wrote, “Just like Wifi Router in Delhi, he stood in the middle of the road in Punjab to individually spread Coronavirus like a signal. This is because he belongs to an honest party.”

Popular Twitter user, The Intrepid, shared a picture of a ‘maskless’ Arvind Kejriwal, waving at the crowd, and having no qualms about infecting people with the deadly Coronavirus in 3 different States.

One Twitter suggested that Arvind Kejriwal was no less than a ‘superman’ capable of spreading the virus fast among people.

One Twitter user, Ashwini Raj, reminded netizens of the earlier Coronavirus superspreaders Tablighi Jamat and urged social media users to focus on the new superspreader.

One Twitter user posted a meme, suggesting that the Wuhan Coronavirus would feel ‘unsafe’ after entering the body of the AAP supremo.

Twitter user (Naweed) dubbed Kejriwal as a ‘new variant’ of Coronavirus willing to make an entry into your home and infect your family.

Opindia had reported in detail about the election campaign trail of Arvind Kejriwal, leading up to the announcement of him being Covid-19 positive. Considering only a week of his rally schedules, he was a part of Vijay Yatra in Chandigarh, Shanti rally in Patiala, had visited a temple in Amritsar, and held rallies in Lucknow and Dehradun since December 27, 2021. During the journey and the rallies, the AAP supremo may have come in contact with any number of people, who are now at the risk of getting infected.

Delhi CM had also addressed two of the important press conferences on January 1 and 2, one of which was specifically to share concerns about the rising COVID cases in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal himself was not seen following the COVID safety protocol in his rallies and press meets. He was seen socialising with people without a mask, in flagrant violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour and social distancing norms.