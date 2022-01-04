Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. “I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate urself and get yourself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Kejriwal has undertaken more than 11 trips to the poll-bound states like Goa and Punjab to campaign for his party in last 15 days.

Considering only a week of his rally schedules, he has been a part of Vijay Yatra in Chandigarh, Shanti rally in Patiala, had visited a temple in Amritsar and had held rallies in Lucknow and Dehradun since December 27. During the journey and the rallies, the AAP supremo may have come in contact with any number of people, who are now at the risk of getting infected.

Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow | LIVE https://t.co/9I2hplVdjL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2022

Delhi CM had also addressed two of the important press conferences on January 1 and 2, one of which was specifically to share concerns about the rising COVID cases in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal himself was not seen following the COVID safety protocol in his rallies and press meets. He was seen socialising with people without a mask.

On Jan 1, the Delhi CM had visited a temple in Amritsar and had interacted with the public. On December 31, he had held the ‘Shanti Yatra’ in Patiala with thousands of people in attendance. On December 30, he was seen riding a vehicle surrounded by AAP leaders and interacting with thousands of people in the ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Chandigarh.

In one of his press addresses in Delhi, Kejriwal had appealed to the people in Delhi to wear masks in public places and markets. “It is important that we take care of ourselves and follow the COVID protocols while in public places. Though most of the COVID cases appearing are weak and asymptomatic, we (Delhi government) do not want anyone to suffer even from the fever”, he had said.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 infection, riding on the back of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Omicron is now the dominant variant in the capital, as 81 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing were found to be of the Omicron variant, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain told the state assembly on Monday.

Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid infections on Monday as the positivity rate surged to 6.46 per cent, both at their highest levels since May 18, when the city logged 4,482 fresh cases at a test positivity rate of 6.89 per cent.