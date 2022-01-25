Hslut4Mstud: Hindu women’s pictures photoshopped and sexually objectifying them posted with derogatory comments on Reddit

On January 24, a woman named Ankita from West Bengal posted a tweet with the screenshot of a post by a Reddit group ‘I_AM_Bengaalan’ whose photograph was misused. Ankita, who is a BJP worker, said wrote, “My photo is being misused on social media. I am feeling afraid. Posting proof of which was found on Reddit. A person named Radha Sheikh edited and posted my picture with heinous comments. I am requesting NCW, Rekha Sharma, Kolkata Police, to look into this matter.”

The user who posted the image deleted the post and his/her profile after the screenshot went viral on Twitter.

Speaking to OpIndia, Ankita said she came to know about the Reddit post after an unknown person on Twitter sent her the link in DM. “An unknown person on Twitter sent me that link after that I opened it and saw it’s none other than my own picture. I have talked to an advocate friend and will file a complaint today,” she said.

OpIndia further investigated the group in which the derogatory image was posted. The group’s description reads, “I am Bengali Hindu Girl having attracted on Muslim BBC.” The group is filled with highly objectionable posts and randomly picked photographs of Hindu women.

In one of the posts, a photograph probably picked from a social media account was posted with the caption that roughly translates to “Salim was very reasonable with your mom after she begged like this. He f**ked her after lifting her saree and ripped her undergarments that’s why the recording of Sharmaji can go viral.”

Another post also looked like a photograph of a Hindu girl possibly picked from a social media account. The caption read, “Tell in comments where did Abdul took Sonia’s mother and why she has not returned yet.”

The users in the group used photographs of models and actresses as well. In another post, the caption read, “Your sister thought she was going through religious conversion process, but she loved Wasim too much and was ready to do anything… She doesn’t know the guy she thinks is moulana is just a pimp, and she is the newest in demand Hrandi of his brothel. Wasim has already moved on to other girls.”

In one of the most shocking posts, a nude photograph of a woman was posted with the caption, “Sister finally showed her true colours.” The text on the image read, “Tell me Atif, in whose room would you like to spend the night.”

In another post, the caption read, “My mom wants to show Mstuds how religious she is. Sometimes she comes very late to home when she goes to that temple. Probably, doing some extra worship to ignite Mstuds i guess.”

The group uses hashtag #hslut4mstud or “Hindu sl*t for Muslim stud”.

There was also a discussion section in the group filled with filthy language against Hindu women.

OpIndia had earlier reported that Reddit as a platform has been an underbelly for vile and bigoted propaganda as well as grooming jihad. Pornographic content is regularly shared on Reddit with an intention to cause communal tension and strife. The pornographic images often show Hindu women lusting for Muslim men.

As of now, authorities have not intervened in the above harassment, despite the victim reaching out to them for help via social media.