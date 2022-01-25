Social media is a wonderful tool. However, owing to the unbridled power it gives to the users, many of whom who stay anonymous, it has often been misused especially for targeted harassment of women. And as everything evolves, so has targeted harassment. Hindu women on social media are now victims of rape fantasies and sexual objectification for Muslim men.

There are tons of images of women, who are portrayed as Hindu with bindi, mangalsutra, sindoor and saree and posted with comments like how they are ‘waiting’ for a ‘Muslim d*ck’ as only he could ‘satisfy’ her. The sexually explicit images are posted with hashtags such as ‘HSlut4MStud’ (Hindu sl*t for Muslim stud).

Reddit post on ‘Hslut4Mstud’ (women’s image edited to protect privacy)

Here the original poster added caption how his ‘mom’ goes to temples (to show she’s Hindu) as she wants to show ‘Mstuds’ (Muslim studs) how religious she is. She comes late in the night from temple as she prays extra for ‘Mstuds’. In the image, it shows how when the woman is told she’s going to temple, she wears saree, but when she get to know that the temple is in Muslim area, she changes her clothes to wear a skimpy outfit with Hindu religious symbols on it.

Reddit is one of the most popular communities on Internet. There are thousands of subreddits where users, most of whom are anonymous, can post anything they wish as long as it follows the user guidelines of the subreddits. Some subreddits do not allow explicit content, while others, like ‘HSlut4MStuds’ do – like we saw.

Reddit has also been a festering ground for vile propaganda and breeding place for grooming jihad. Extreme pornographic images are shared where Hindu women are shown to be luring Muslim men. Often, these accounts engage in dehumanising Hindu women and spreading communal hate. As usual, no action is taken against the platform or users who indulge in such sexual objectification of Hindu women.

In fact, no media outlet even reports on it because as we have seen over the years that ‘Sanghis (a term often used to paint everyone who disagrees with self proclaimed liberals and Congress fans) deserve to die‘. So it does not come as a surprise that people fantasising of rape of Hindu women specifically by Muslim men is either ignored or mocked at by the so-called liberals who dismiss any time Hindus are victims because ‘how can a religious majority in India be a victim’.

It is not only Reddit that has been infested with posts sexually objectifying Hindu women.

Here is a Twitter post which was shared with hashtags like ‘Hslut4Mstud’ and ‘hslut’ and ‘mstud’.

Twitter post on ‘HSlut4MStud’

A pornographic image of a Hindu woman with a mangalsutra is shown with a man wearing the Muslim cap. Caption claims how the Hindu woman ‘Kavya’ who is a married and ‘sanskari’ Hindu woman is very excited to see her lover Saleem and, well, his ‘fat c*ck’. Perhaps the original poster had a tiny one himself to write such perverted post. But as one can see, the sexually graphic description of this fantasy is not just an extramarital affair, but the fact that it was between a Hindu woman and a Muslim man.

Another popular platform, Tumblr, too, has such explicit images shared of Hindu women and rape fantasies on them.

Tumblr posts on rape fantasies of Hindu women

These sexually explicit images of Hindu women are shared with hashtag ‘interfaithxxx’. Hindu women are mocked as ‘sanskari women’ who remove their clothes for Muslim men. The ‘liberals’ in India often mock the non-left supporters, especially Hindus, as ‘sanskari’ because being cultured is an insult for them.

Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma had in December taken to Twitter to show how even online retain platform such as Amazon has been infested with such bile on Hindu women.

Amazon’s Kindle is full of e-books on porn literature & even rape fantasies featuring Muslim men & Hindu women. With titles like ‘Hindu wife’s affair with Muslim lover’, covers showing skull cap-wearing men & bindi-wearing women. Scores of books by dozens of authors.

Report soon pic.twitter.com/V5XTb7wLIS — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) December 28, 2020

Her investigative report revealed how the porn and rape literature which specifically shows relationship between Hindu women and Muslim men which are ‘consensual sexual activity’. Not only that, it very subtly discusses grooming jihad where sometimes Hindu vegetarian women start enjoying non vegetarian food on insistence of their Muslim lover in the porn fantasy. “The text uses words like “Madrasi prostitute” and “whore Hindu bitch”. It gets worse,” the report read.

These images have not cropped in past 2-3 days. They have been around for years now. But no media covered it, no international publication asked Hindu women how they feel being victims of rape fantasies where perpetrators are supposed to be Muslims and that they are being targeted specifically because they are Hindus.

What is worse, in my opinion, is that even the state administration has failed us Hindu women. No police official has taken cognisance of such perversion unleashed on us Hindu women and taken it upon themselves to register and FIR and investigate. And hence, no arrests made in these case either. No state home minister or chief minister has told us they will look into it or investigate. Union ministry did finally acknowledge the problem recently but there are no updates from authorities or law enforcement agencies. Though, even there it was just one channel and one platform, but here as we can see the problem is much larger.

No ‘feminists’ have come out to extend empathy towards us Hindu women for being victim of such apps. No Muslim politician, like Asaduddin Owaisi and the lines of him have said they are ashamed to be a Muslim for such targeted pornographic harassment of Hindu women.

Hindu women are truly on our own.