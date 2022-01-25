On January 23, a video of Samajwadi Party leader Adil Chaudhary started making rounds on social media in which he was heard threatening Hindus of consequences once SP came to power. The video was shared on Twitter by Punamchand Siddhu. In the 30-second video, Adil said, “I could not file FIR. But he said you should not worry. We are coming back to power. Insha Allah, we will not leave them. The way they are treating us, we will take revenge, and we will make sure they think 100 times before taking any action against us. My brothers, it is not a small fight.”

The video went viral on social media, and netizens were outraged over the way he was threatening Hindus. Y Satya Kumar, BJP’s National Secretary, also shared the video and said, “His name is Adil. He is a candidate for Samajwadi Party. They have started threatening us. We are coming back and that too with over 300 seats. We will teach these elements a lesson.”

“इंशाअल्लाह चुन चुन कर इनसे बदला लेंगे,इनको छोड़ेंगे नहीं, हमारी सरकार आ रही है”..



इनका नाम है आदिल,और ये समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी है।



इनकी धमकियाँ अभी से ही चालू है।



हम फिर आ रहे है, वो भी 300 से ज़्यादा सीटों के साथ।



और इनका भी इलाज होगा। pic.twitter.com/KZDIEPCigB — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) January 25, 2022

Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP, said, “This is SP candidate Adil Chaudhary. He says when his party comes in power, he will take revenge on us (Hindus). What kind of ‘Uttam Pradesh’ SP wants to build by giving tickets to gangsters and mafia? It is essential for the Yogi government to come back to power so that bulldozer treatment can continue for such elements.”

ये हैं सपा प्रत्याशी आदिल चौधरी इनका कहना है-



“हमारी सरकार आई तो इन्हें (हिन्दुओं को) छोड़ेंगे नहीं चुनचुन कर बदला लिया जाएगा”



सपा गुंडें और माफियाओं को टिकट देकर कौन सा उत्तम प्रदेश बनाना चाहती हैं?



ऐसे गुंडों के लिए दुबारा योगी सरकार जरूरी है ताकि गुंडों पर बुलडोजर चलता रहे। pic.twitter.com/VqCm3E66r5 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 25, 2022

Adil Chaudhary had uploaded the video on his Facebook page

Interestingly, it is not a fan-recorded video of a meeting Adil was attending. The 30-second clip was part of a 5-minute Facebook Live video that is available on Adil’s Facebook page. In the video, Adil said, “When Corona happened, there were no hospitals. Why hospitals were not there, the government did not build a hospital because they thought Muslims would be benefited from them. The government wants to ruin the lives of Muslims. But I want to assure you. If you remember, just a year ago, no one would have thought this government could be removed. But the farmer protest laid down the foundation of removal of BJP from power. Now, everyone is with Samajwadi Party.”

Adil alleged Police killed Muslims in fake encounters and claimed his party would book all the officers involved in the encounter of Muslims during Yogi Adityanath’s tenure. He said, “These people are liars. You see, if anyone dares to speak against them, they file false cases against them, and law enforcement agencies haunt them. This government has demolished a lot of houses among you. My brothers, you have seen how five Muslims were shot dead in Meerut. I want to assure you all the officials involved will be booked. These were fake encounters. Those officers will not be spared. It is time to take revenge. We will treat them well so that they think 100 times before doing anything.”

“When our party was in power for five years, our leaders did not think the government could run like this. Now we understand this is how the government works. I want to tell you Teli community and Brahmin community are with us. All communities want the BJP should be removed from power. See how prices are rising. They file fake cases over electricity bills. They sent our brothers to jail and imposed penalty worth lakhs.”

He further alleged if BJP comes back in power, they will take away the right to vote from Muslims. He said, “See, if you do not act now, in future, they will take away your right to vote. What was NRC? They wanted to take away the right to vote from you (Muslims). Thankfully Corona came. Now see in Corona, there was no oxygen, medicine or beds available. Lakhs of people lost their lives. My brothers, if Corona was not there, NRC would have been implemented. Tell me what document would you have shown. We might have the documents but tell me, what documents can you show?”

Adil Chaudhary is the SP candidate in Meerut.

Adil alleged Corona was Allah’s way to help Muslims

He said, “They would have taken away your right to vote and threw you in jail. I am telling you it is Allah’s doing. Allah made it possible for farmers to start a revolution, and all communities come together to stand with us. My brothers, it is time to take revenge. They were given five years, and they stopped people from doing Namaz. It will be like China and Russia if they come back to power. Now you have to see what to do.”

In recent times multiple videos have surfaced on social media where people of a particular community could be seen threatening Hindus of consequences once SP comes in power. Recently, a man’s video went viral who was threatening a police officer with consequences as the officer had fined him for breaking traffic rules. Later the Police arrested the man and posted a video of him apologizing for his actions.