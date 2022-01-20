On January 20, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) released a video urging “Kashmiri Freedom Fighters” to ‘leave valley – reach Delhi’ to sabotage Republic Day. SFJ’s Pannu has called the anti-India separatists and terrorists “freedom fighters” in the video and the statement was on the line of Pakistan’s ISI’s call of ‘now or never’ for Khalistan.

The video began with a statement by a burqa-clad woman saying, “On January 26, we will raise the flags of Kashmir and Khalistan and stop the path of Modi and Tiranga. Reach Delhi on January 26. Free Kashmir and Khalistan.”

Burqa-clad woman urging Kashmiris to reach Delhi. (Screenshot from the SFJ’s video statement)

Following her statement, Pannu said, “The message is for the people of Kashmir and Freedom Fighters (Islamic terrorists) who are facing the Indian Army. This is a message for the people of Kashmir who are being killed by the Indian Constitution and Indian Army under the pretext of false police encounters. Now it is the time of freedom fighters. Now it is the time for the people of Kashmir. You should reach Delhi. Reach Delhi on January 26 and block Modi and Tiranga. Where Sikh community is raising Khalistan flags, you should raise Kashmir flag.”

He further added, “You are getting killed in fake encounters in Baramulla, Anantnag and Shopian every day, and nobody knows in the world. But when you will reach Delhi on January 26, the whole world will see that Kashmir wants freedom. Sikhs want freedom. To reach Delhi on January 26. It’s now or never.” During the video, images of a group of terrorists appeared.

Terrorists’ photo appeared in the video. (Screenshot from the SFJ’s video statement)

After his statement, the complete statement of the burqa-clad woman appeared in the video. She said, “My Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Sikhs For Justice has said correctly that we should raise the flags of Kashmir and Khalistan on January 26 and stop Modi and Tiranga. We have given blood for the freedom of Kashmir. It is now time when we will raise the flags of Kashmir and Khalistan and uproot the Indian Flag to free Kashmir and Punjab while walking side-by-side with Sikh brothers and sisters. My message is for the brothers and sisters from Kashmir. Reach Delhi on January 26. Free Kashmir and Khalistan. Stop Modi and Tiranga.”

Pannu added, “Under the Constitution of India, Sikhs were killed earlier. Now, the people of Kashmir are being killed under the same constitution.” At this point photograph of terrorist Burhan Wani, former commander of terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen appeared on the left side of the frame.

Image of Burhan Wani, a terrorist who was killed by Indian security forces, appeared in the video. (Screenshot from the SFJ’s video statement)

Wani was killed by Indian security forces on July 8, 2016. Pannu further added, “Small children and girls are being raped day and night. The Indian Army, Indian constitution and Modi are responsible. Article 370 was removed, and you were made a part of India. Now you have time, if you want to send a message to the world, then you should not get killed in encounters in Baramulla, Anantnag and Shopian. You should not die while picking up weapons. Reach Delhi so that every power in the world, the world media, and world leaders see that Kashmir wants freedom. It’s now or never. Raise Kashmir flag alongside Khalistan flag.”

SFJ also released a letter urging the secessionists and terrorists to reach Delhi on Republic Day. In the letter, SFJ identified the burqa-clad woman as a Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) based female “activist”. The letter read, “Joined by a Muzaffarabad based female activist, secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) gave a call to the freedom fighters in Kashmir to “Leave Valley — Reach Delhi” on January 26 to “Block Modi-Tiranga” on the upcoming Republic Day of India to internationalize #Khalistan2Kashmir independence movement.”

It further added, “Declaring that with the abolition of Article 370 and voting in Khalistan Referendum, #Khalistan2Kashmir movement has entered the phase of “Now Or Never”, SFJ General Counsel together with female Muslim activist called upon the Kashmiri Freedom Fights to raise “Kashmir-Khalistan Flags” at India Gate and Red Fort on January 26.”

Pakistan’s ISI’s call of ‘now or never’ for Khalistan

It is noteworthy that as per the recent intelligence inputs, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated its terror outfits to derail the election process in Punjab. ISI thinks the current assembly elections are ‘now or never’ for the uprising of Khalistan extremism once again in Punjab. ISI has aimed to increase the Khalistani footprint in Punjab using its terror modules in Punjab and some parts of another poll-bound state Uttar Pradesh.

On January 17, it was reported that SFJ called Supreme Court advocates and threatened them with consequences for filing a case against SFJ. The terrorist organization had stated they would not let PM Modi hoist the Indian Flag on Republic Day. A few days ago, SFJ also took the responsibility of blocking PM Modi’s convoy in Ferozpur Punjab on January 5. Last year, on January 13, it was reported SFJ had announced a cash reward of Rs 1.8 crore for anyone who hoisted the Khalistani flag on Red Fort. On January 26, a group of alleged farmer protesters hoisted two flags with the Sikh Holy Symbol on the Red Fort.