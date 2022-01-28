In the US state of California, a judge in Los Angeles County court has ordered that 26-year-old child molester ‘Hannah Tubbs’, who was earlier James Tubbs, will be sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility. Tubbs had pleaded guilty to the crime of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl inside a bathroom in 2014.

As per reports, District Attorney George Gascon’s office had refused to try Tubbs as an adult. Tubbs was 2 months away from turning 18 when he had committed the crime.

Hannah Tubbs (pictured) sentenced to be housed with females in juvenile detention facility for molesting female child.



Tubbs began identifying as female after being taken into custody. DA refused to try as adult.

Story from @audpants and @mikerreports: https://t.co/zVVLpIdGIh — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 28, 2022

After being arrested, Tubbs had declared that he is trans, he ‘identifies as a female’ and prefers to be known as Hannah Tubbs. At the time of committing the crime, he was James Tubbs and was a biological male.

Tubbs is also a serial sexual offender. L.A. Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami has been quoted by Fox News as saying, “Tubbs is 26 years old. Unlike George Gascon’s false narrative, she is not a kid. There was evidence presented at the juvenile proceedings which showed that Tubbs sexually assaulted two young girls in different incidents in the past. The child victims will suffer lifelong trauma. Tubbs also has prior violent convictions and conduct as an adult.”

A 26-year-old child rapist is sentenced to only 2 years in jail. Hannah Tubbs, who now identifies as a transgender female, will serve the sentence in a juvenile lockup. Why critics blame D.A. George Gascón and state law. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/YWIOdADnq3 pic.twitter.com/JujcnUzi10 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 28, 2022

In 2014, Tubbs had walked into a bathroom at a store and had grabbed the 10-year-old victim by the throat and had locked himself with the child inside a stall. He had forcefully pushed the little girl against a wall and had put his hands inside her pants. He stopped when another person walked into the restroom, as per reports.

Despite the conviction in a case of sexual molestation of a minor girl and prior allegations of similar crimes, Tubbs will not be registered as a sex offender.

Far-Left DA George Gascon has been facing criticism over the case. He had declared that ‘brain development isn’t complete till 25 years of age’ and he will not let ‘children tried as adults’.

As per the court verdict, the newly ‘trans’ Hannah Tubbs, will be sent to a juvenile facility. Since Tubbs is now ‘Hannah’ because he identifies as a female, he will be staying in a female facility. The order mentions that Tubbs will be kept in isolation, separated by sight and sound from other inmates.

While giving the verdict, Judge Mario Barrera stated that he does not have the authority to send Tubbs to county jail because the DA’s office had not tried Tubbs as an adult.

Tubbs is a repeat offender

It is notable here that after molesting the little girl, Tubbs had evaded arrest for a long time. In 2019, his DNA was entered into the criminal database after he was involved in a crime of assault and battery in Idaho. He also has pending cases of drug possession, battery, parole violation and another allegation of sexual assault of a minor.

Jon Hatami had expressed disappointment over the events and has blamed far-Left DA Gascon’s blanket policy over juvenile offences. “Tubbs will be 26 and housed with juveniles for a very short period of time and will be released with no probation or parole monitoring. The victims will get no justice. The public will get no safety,” he has added.

It is notable here that there have been multiple instances in the USA and the UK where biological males have been sent to prison for females because they identify as ‘trans women’.