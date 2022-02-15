Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in 2021 Republic Day riots, dies

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Deep was a Khalistani supporter and was arrested last year in February after he participated in the desecration of the Red Fort after the tractor rally held by farmers that turned violent.

Actor Deep Sidhu, one of the accused in 2021 Republic Day riots, died in a road accident. As per reports, he died in a road accident on KMP (Kundli-Manesar) Highway near Delhi.

Deep was a Khalistani supporter and was arrested last year in February after he participated in the desecration of the Red Fort after the tractor rally held by farmers that turned violent. The Khalistani supporters had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at Red Fort, they had disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags with Sikh symbols on the Red Fort. 

In May 2021, a charge sheet was filed against him. His act of desecrating the Red Fort was hailed by the pro-Khalistan groups.

Sidhu had come to limelight after a video of him speaking in English had gone viral in December 2020. Deep Sidhu was seen claiming to be a farmer and saying that the farmers protests will be the defining moment of the geopolitics of not just India but also entire South Asia. Sidhu was heard saying that these farmer protests were nothing but an “Inquilab” (revolution). Sidhu had also threatened the authorities saying that they were failing to understand the seriousness of the matter as this ‘revolution’ (protests) will define the next geopolitics of the entire country and South Asia.

As Deep Sidhu and his fellow protestors had uttered the magical words of ‘revolution’, the left-liberals and the opposition ecosystem had fallen in love with the Punjab actor, who descended on social media platforms for having a ‘spine’ to stand up to the ‘fascist’ Modi government. 

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.

