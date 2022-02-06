Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last breath at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday. The legendary singer died due to the Covid-19 related complications. She was 92 years old. According to the reports, she was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar was suffering from pneumonia.

The death of Lata Mangeshkar has pushed the nation into collective mourning. People across the country condoled the death of India’s greatest singer.

However, not everyone in the country was mourning the tragic loss of the national icon. On the contrary, a section of liberals descended on social media platforms to celebrate her death and abuse the legendary singer. The reason for such a display of hatred towards Lata Mangeshkar was her association with nationalist icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

As the nation mourned the death, liberals took to Twitter to claim Lata Mangeshkar deserved no sympathy as she was a ‘Sanghi’. Lata Mangeshkar’s admiration for nationalist icons and her close association with the RSS became a rallying point for the left-liberals, who did not shy away from making harsh comments on the deceased.

A ‘liberal’ social media user Manveer Singh said that one should note before posting “RIP Lata Mangeshkar” tweets that the legendary singer was an ardent supporter of RSS, which according to him, is a fascist hate group that took inspiration from Nazism. The liberal social media person said that though she had a beautiful voice, she supported fascism.

Shivangi, a left-liberal columnist writing for news portals like Firstpost and far-left Newsclick, went a step ahead to claim that Lata Mangeshkar was a Sanghi for all her life. Making a vile attack, Shivangi said Lata Mangeshkar’s voice was equivalent to a pressure cooker whistle and asked mourners to save the RIP stuff.

Continuing to rant against Lata Mangeshkar, the left-liberal journalist claimed that Lata Mangeshkar was famous because she started singing in the radio era. She claimed that the radio “diluted the extra sweet diabetic voice” of Lata Mangeshkar, and said her voice was equivalent to a pressure cooker whistle. She also called Lata Mangeshkar a “vile” woman and abused her for supporting Veer Savarkar.

Another liberal social media user with varied pronouns claimed Lata Mangeshkar never spoke against Hindutva fascism but lent it credibility by endorsing Savarkar. The social media user said he/they would not be mourning the loss.

Social media user Abz also tweeted, saying Lata supported RSS and had a close family tie with Savarkar.

Another Twitter user Tanjiro Tan also spread false propaganda against Lata Mangeshkar on her death. She claimed that Lata Mangeshkar single-handedly suppressed innovation in the Indian music industry by viciously denying independent artists space in the film industry.

The user claimed that it was only when she grew old and was unable to sing that diversity returned to the Indian music scene.

Aditi, another declared liberal, claims that nobody spoke when Danish Siddique, Irfan Khan, Dilip Kumar or Rishi Kapoor died. She asked what is the need for the special honour to declare two-day mourning in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar was. However, this claim is also wrong, because Dilip Kumar was accorded a full state funeral after his death last year.

These liberals, who claim to be extremely tolerant, have again displayed their hatred towards nationalists who have accomplished greater things, which these individuals can never even dream of. The rejoicing of the death of Lata Mangeshkar and foul mouthing the deceased has become a norm these days, especially in the liberal circles, who do not shy away in scorning these individuals simply because they are unapologetic about displaying their Hindu nationalist identity.

Death is unavoidable, and all of us face it at some point. However, to display so much hatred for a 92-year-old accomplished soul is rather deplorable.