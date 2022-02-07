Kishan Bharwad case: 26 people were on target of Islamists, Maulvis including Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi

Shocking revelations have come to the fore in the Kishan Bharwad murder case. As per a report by News18 Gujarati, investigating agencies have uncovered profiles of as many as 26 people including Yati Narsinghanand of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi.

As per the report, one of the 26 names is also of an Editor of a news channel. Multiple investigative agencies including Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, Telangana Police and others have joined the probe in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Delhi-based maulana Qamar Ghani and seized the electronic gadgets in his office. The bank accounts are being investigated for the same.

As per an Indian Express report, ten of the 26, whose profiles were found on the phone are BS Patel, Pankaj Arya, Pushpendra Kulshreshtha, Mahendrapal Arya, Rahul Arya, Radheshyam Acharya, Updesh Rana, Upasana Arya, Sajan Odedara and RSN Singh.

As per the report, from Maulana Ayyub’s mobile phone, about 26 profiles have been obtained. Investigation is being carried out to find out whether these people were also on the target. Maulana Ayyub was arrested from Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur and is accused of providing the gun to the killers of Bharwad. Police is investigating whether these people were also on the radar of assassination like Kishan Bharwad.

Earlier on Saturday, a magisterial court in Dhandhuka sent three main accused to 10 more days of police remand.

Kishan Bharwad murder case

On 25th January 2022, Dhandhuka youth Kishan Bharwad was shot dead by two bike borne assailants after he had shared a social media post that contained visual depiction of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims find the image of Prophet Muhammad offensive and killing those who commit such a ‘blasphemy’ is allowed and encouraged by Islamists.

Following Kishan Bharwad’s murder, at least 6 clerics have been arrested from across India. A total of 8 people have been arrested in the case till now. Multiple agencies are investigating the case and they suspect a larger conspiracy in the murder case.