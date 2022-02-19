Rupesh Pandey was slain with cruelty, according to the post-mortem report. The slayers struck him in each and every part of his body. On February 6, 2022, he was assassinated by a Muslim mob at Dulmaha village, Barhi police station, Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. However, the Jharkhand Police refuses to label the incident as a mob lynching.

OpIndia has accessed the copy of Rupesh’s post-mortem report which has revealed gruesome details. According to Dr. Gaurav Sharma, blood clots had developed and internal organs had failed as a result of the damage inflicted upon him. Injury marks were found all over the body, including the eyes, ears, chest, belly, and legs. Strong and heavy items were used in the attack. A sharp weapon has been used against him. Strangulation attempts were made. The ear, neck, and lower sections of the chest all had wounds. On February 7, the day following the murder, the post-mortem was undertaken.

This is the same police department that just a few days earlier filed an FIR against individuals who participated in the candle march demanding justice in this case. Then, on his way to see Rupesh’s family, BJP leader Kapil Mishra was detained at the airport. BJP officials who were planning to attend his Shradh have now also been detained. When the victim’s family sits on a dharna seeking justice, the police administration’s attitude has come to the fore.

NCPCR to investigate murder of Rupesh Pandey

Rupesh Pandey’s murder has been reported to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Priyank Kanoongo, the organization’s chairperson, has announced that he will travel to Hazaribagh on February 20.

I will be visiting Hazaribagh,Jharkhand on 20 th February to inquire the incident of murder of 17 year old child during Basant panchami puja. — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) February 16, 2022

According to reports in the media, he has ordered that the team of physicians who conducted Rupesh’s post-mortem be present, as well as Superintendent of Police Hazaribagh, Case Investigator, DCPO, and CWC.

Section 144 imposed

Section 144 has been enforced in the Sadar subdivision by the Hazaribagh administration. The administration has voiced concern about conflicts as a result of processions and sit-in protests by various parties and organizations. On February 16, the Sadar Magistrate in Hazaribagh issued an order to that effect.

Police stops BJP state president and Member of Parliament

Deepak Prakash, the Jharkhand state head of the BJP, has tweeted that he has been barred from attending Rupesh’s burial. He said on Twitter, “Is Hemant Sarkar opposed to the Indian Constitution? The administration has prevented me from traveling to Hazaribagh for the past three hours, preventing me from attending Rupesh’s Shradh. Furthermore, the authorities (administrative officers) in Charhi have not even shown me a formal order as of yet. It demonstrates Tughlaqi rule.”

Jayant Sinha, a Member of Parliament from the BJP, also uploaded a photo of himself being stopped by the Jharkhand government. “I am with Deepak Prakash ji at the Hazaribagh border,” he wrote. “The Jharkhand government is preventing us from meeting the late Rupesh Pandey’s family members. The state government’s anti-democratic stance is completely unacceptable. The relatives of the victim will continue to fight for justice.” he added.

What is in the FIR?

This mob lynching occurred in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, in the Barhi police station area. Anil Kumar Pandey, the deceased’s uncle, had filed a formal complaint. Rupesh was seated at the shop at 5 PM when several of his friends called to invite him to the Saraswati Puja idol immersion, he said. The date of occurrence of this incident is February 5, 2022 (Sunday). His uncle describes how a Muslim mob led by Aslam Ansari alias Pappu Miyan kidnapped and murdered his nephew.

The accused in this case are – Aslam Ansari, Mohammad Naushad, Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Gufran, Mohammad Chand, Mohammad Osama, Mohammad Ehtam, Mohammad Zahid, Mohammad Sonu, Mohammad Faisal, Mohammad Shahbaz, Rabbani Miyan, Mohammad Ashiq, Mohammad Jashid, Mohammad Ashiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Salman alias Bhale, Mohammad Chhote, Mohammad Istekhar, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Hassan, Mohd Anees, and Mohd Naushad.

Many women were also involved in the mob lynching, according to the FIR. “The crowd violently murdered my nephew by jumping on his chest,” it said. ” Some of those there saw that the mob was constantly jumping on my nephew’s chest and hitting him. He was then sent to the sub-divisional hospital. This is a lynching committed by a group of people from a certain community. All of the persons engaged in this occurrence, both unknown and named, should face legal consequences.” it added.