In a sudden move, BJP leader Kapil Mishra was stopped at Ranchi Airport in Jharkhand while traveling to Hazaribagh to see the family of Rupesh Pandey, who was slain by a Muslim mob during the Saraswati Pooja.

Kapil Mishra shared this information by a tweet through his handle. He wrote “I am stopped by the police at Ranchi airport, there is a ban on exit from the airport. Which law is this? Why to stop me from meeting the bereaved family of Rupesh? Why afraid? #JusticeForRupeshPandey” (Translated from Hindi).

This tweet was made at 08:29 AM on Wednesday morning.

In another tweet, Kapil Mishra wrote tagging the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, “Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM ji Why are you stopping me from going to the door of a bereaved family? Would you stop even when Rupesh Pandey were Tabrez Ansari? Leave aside Hazaribagh, stopping even from leaving the airport? what is this fear? Better to stop the criminals and not me”

मुख्यमंत्री @HemantSorenJMM जी



एक शोक संतप्त परिवार के दरवाजे पर जाने से क्यों रोका जा रहा हैं ?



रूपेश पांडेय अगर तबरेज अंसारी होते तब भी किसी को नहीं जाने देते क्या?



हजारीबाग जाना तो दूर, एयरपोर्ट से निकलने से भी रोकना? ये कैसा भय



मुझे नहीं हत्यारों, अपराधियों को रोकिए — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 16, 2022

At 09:20, he again tweeted, “I am not being allowed to come out of Ranchi airport by Jharkhand Police My point is clear 1. I have come to meet the bereaved family of Rupesh Pandey ji 2. I am ready to go to Rupesh ji’s house with a few people in a police vehicle. 3. Stopping me raises questions on the intention of the Jharkhand government.”

झारखंड पुलिस द्वारा मुझे रांची एयरपोर्ट आए बाहर नही निकलने दिया जा रहा



मेरी बात स्पष्ट है



1. रूपेश पांडेय जी के शोक संतप्त परिवार से मिलने आया हूँ



2. पुलिस के वाहन में चंद लोगों के साथ रूपेश जी के घर जाने को तैयार हूँ



3. मुझे रोकना झारखंड सरकार की नीयत पर सवाल खड़े करता है — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 16, 2022

Kapil Mishra said yesterday that he will meet the family of Rupesh Pandey who was killed by Islamists during the Saraswati Pooja. On February 15, he wrote on Twitter that, “Tomorrow am going to Hazaribagh to meet Rupesh Pandey’s parents 🙏#JusticeForRupeshPandey”

Kapil Mishra was at the forefront in collecting some funds to aid the bereaved family of Rupesh Pandey.

Rupesh Pandey murdered by violent Islamists

The 17-year-old Rupesh Pandey was murdered by a Muslim mob in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand during the Saraswati Visarjan on February 5. Rupesh Pandey was an intermediate student who worked part-time at a mobile store to help support his family’s expenditures. Rupesh’s brother died of a snake bite many years ago, leaving him alone to care for his family. Rupesh’s mother, a woman’s committee worker, and father, a small-scale farmer, are both horrified after the murder.

A criminal complaint has been filed against 27 alleged Muslims and 100 other unidentified individuals, and various leaders have come forward to support the boy’s family. Various cities and towns in Jharkhand saw the Hindu community’s wrath over the lynching by Islamists on February 10, 2022.