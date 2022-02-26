Saturday, February 26, 2022
Is Ukraine using Indian students as ‘leverage’ against India? What the Ambassador said at UNSC, asking India to reconsider its decision on UNSC voting

Speaking at the UNSC emergence session, the Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya issued a subtle threat by saying countries that abstained from voting should have thought before making a decision.

OpIndia Staff
Ukrainian Ambassador uses stranded students as 'leverage' against India
100

After India abstained from United Nations Security Council resolution that criticised Russia’s action against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations attempted to use stranded Indian students in Ukraine as a hostage to push the Modi government to reconsider its position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Along with China and UAE, India had abstained from voting on the draft resolution that “deplored” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine”. The draft Security Council resolution, sponsored by the US, said it demanded that Russia “immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine” and “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Sources have informed to the media that by abstaining, India had retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.

India, as a responsible global power, had stated that it is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. The Indian government also urged that all efforts be made to cease violence and hostilities immediately.

“No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti had reiterated.

The Indian government has so far taken a neutral stand on the Ukraine-Russia crisis and has called both parties to adhere to UN Charter and international law while asking them to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

However, the prudent approach by the Indian government seems to have angered the Ukrainian government, which is now trying to use stranded Indian students studying in Ukraine as a ‘leverage’ against India.

On Friday, Ukrainian Ambassador indirectly threatened India for abstaining from voting against Russia at UNSC. Speaking at the UNSC emergence session, the Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya issued a subtle threat by saying countries that abstained from voting should have thought before making a decision.

Without naming India, the UAE or China, the three abstaining countries, the Ukrainian Ambassador at UNSC said, “It is exactly the safety of your nationals in Ukraine that you should be the first to vote to stop the war to save your nationals in Ukraine, and not to think that you should vote or not vote.”

Essentially, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN was using Indian students as hostages to issue a warning to the Indian government that if they do not stand in support of Ukraine in the ongoing clashes, then it would be tough for them to evacuate the stranded students in the war-torn country.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

