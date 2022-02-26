On Saturday, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned its aggression against Ukraine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

According to the reports, the UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution on Friday to “deplore” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine”. The resolution was sponsored by the United States and Albania, which was supported by several other nations, including Poland, Italy, Germany, Estonia, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

The draft Security Council resolution, sponsored by the US, said it demanded that Russia “immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine” and “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The draft also asked Russia to reverse its decision to recognise two separatist states – Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

Eleven countries voted in favour of the resolution, while three countries, India, China and the United Arab Emirates, abstained from the voting. Sources have told media that by abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.

However, Russia, which is the current president of the Security Council, vetoed the resolution.

The draft resolution will now be expected to be taken up by the 193-member UN General Assembly.

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of events in Ukraine: India’s UN Representative

Addressing the emergency session of the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said that India is deeply disturbed by recent turn of developments in Ukraine and said that India urges that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

“No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstained on the vote on draft resolution.



Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️

“No solution can ever be arrived at at the cost of human lives. We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community, including a large number of students, in Ukraine. The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. All members need to honour these principles and find a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes. However, daunting it may appear at this moment,” TS Tirumurti told the United Nations as Russia vetoed the US-drafted resolution.

The senior diplomat also added that it is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain from this resolution, he added.

According to ANI, India, by abstaining from voting, has retained an option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.

By abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy: Sources

Russia’s ‘military operations’ against Ukraine

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited military operations against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow did not plan on occupying Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s border guard agency, the Russian military entered the country from neighbouring Belarus. The Russian forces crossed Belarus to enter Ukraine from the North, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Northern border forces in Ukraine have come under attack by Russian troops.