Thursday, February 24, 2022
Explosions seen in Ukraine minutes after Putin declares war live on tv, read details

Notably, United Nations Security Council was holding a meeting in New York at the same time and the members had pleaded Putin not to initiate the attack.

OpIndia Staff
President Putin
Russian President Putin announced military action on Ukraine (Image: zee news)
On February 24 (local time) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced military action on Ukraine in a public address in Moscow. The announcement was broadcasted at around 5:30 AM Russian time. Notably, United Nations Security Council was holding a meeting in New York at the same time and the members had pleaded Putin not to initiate the attack.

While warning the West not to meddle with Russia, Putin said, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

As per BNO News, large explosions could be heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

This is a developing story.

