On Saturday, amid the massive build-up of Russian troops near the Ukraine border, Russia has announced to reduce it’s diplomatic staff in Ukraine. At the same time, the United States has decided to vacate the embassy in Kyiv with the warning that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

#BREAKING Russia says cutting back diplomatic staff in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/7c4NaVPqhY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 12, 2022

This is a day after US President had asked all the American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. He also stressed that the US won’t send its troops to Ukraine on any terms as Americans and Russians shooting at one another will be a ‘World War’.

“We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly”, he said. The White House reiterated that the American citizens must leave now, as invasions could start with aerial bombing that would make departures difficult and endanger civilians.

According to the reports, the US statement also suggested the other countries around the world to make their citizens in Ukraine leave as soon as possible. The statement by White House reportedly came as Russia on Friday practiced naval drills in Crimea, blocking the access to the sea as accused by Ukraine. Also 10 days of military exercises continued in Belarus to the north of Ukraine.

It’s been one and a half months since the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine is looming large. While Russia has amassed lakhs of its military with missiles and weapons at the Ukraine borders, the United States had stepped up in support of Ukraine. It had approved military assistance of $200 million as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the official had said that the US would continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs.

Amid the diplomatic talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine, Russia has demanded in writing from the West to cease expansion of NATO. It has demanded that Ukraine should never be allowed to join NATO. The US and the West have reportedly ruled this out. NATO has also issued warnings and said that Russian deployment of missiles were a dangerous moment for Europe, decades after the Soviet collapse.