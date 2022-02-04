Days after a Philosophy Professor named Stephen Kershnar was heard supporting paedophilia in a viral video, the New York State University at Fredonia has barred him from interacting with students and entering the college campus.

In a statement, the university President Stephen H Kolison informed, “We will continue to investigate this situation. In the meantime, effective immediately and until further notice, the professor is being assigned to duties that do not include his physical presence on campus and will not have contact with students while the investigation is ongoing.”

He further added, “Please allow me to reiterate my earlier statement that I view the content of the video as absolutely abhorrent. I cannot stress strongly enough that the independent viewpoints of this individual professor are in no way representative of the values of the SUNY Fredonia campus. I appreciate your patience as we make every effort to resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible. “

Earlier on Wednesday (February 2), the State University of New York at Fredonia acknowledged a viral video wherein Professor Stephen Kershnar was heard supporting sexual relationships between underage children and fully grown adults.

“The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor’s views,” remarked President Stephen H. Kolison. An internal investigation was launched by the varsity into the matter.

In a video shared by popular Twitter handle ‘Libs of Tik Tok’, Professor of Philosophy Stephen Kershnar was heard not just defending paedophilia but instead questioning as to why the heinous crime was wrong in the first place.

“Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant. A very standard, very widely held view is that there’s something deeply wrong about this — and it’s wrong independent of it being criminalized,” he was heard as saying.

“It’s not obvious to me that it’s in fact wrong. I think this is a mistake. And I think exploring that’s why it’s a mistake will tell us not only things about adult/sex and statutory rape and also fundamental principles of morality,” he added.

Stephen Kershnar made the objectionable comments during a podcast with historian Thaddeus Russell in December 2020. The Philosophy Professor did not find anything wrong in 8 or even 1-year-olds ‘willingly’ engaging in sex.

“One is even if you are looking for a threshold. Let’s say there’s a threshold. I’m making this number up, but let’s say it’s at age 8. Still, that tells you that some adult sex is permissible. Second, the notion that it’s wrong even with a 1-year-old is not quite obvious to me. There are reports in some cultures of grandmas fellating their baby boys to calm them down if they’re colicky,” Kershnar said.

He further added, “I don’t know if this is true but this is sort of widely reported as occurring in at least a foreign culture — and it working, that the grandmas believe that this actually works…If this were to be true, and again, I don’t know it to be true, if this were to be true, it’s hard to see what would be wrong with it.”

He also went on to claim that there are benefits to sexual relationships between underage children and grown adults.

According to his university profile, Stephen Kreshnar specialised in applied ethics and political philosophy. He had also written more than 100 articles and book chapters on abortion, pornography, adult-child sex, hell, punishment, most valuable player, sexual fantasies, torture and slavery.