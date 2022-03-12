Alleged journalists Abhisar Sharma and Ajit Anjum are viral on social media for the past 2 days over their alleged predictions related to election results in Uttar Pradesh. As per these viral screenshots, Abhisar Sharma had said that he will open an egg omelette stall in Delhi if Yogi Adityanath returns to power, while Ajit Anjum had promised to sell chicken pakoda.

An artist’s imagination of an Abhisar Omelette stall

New chicken pakoda shop in Delhi?

Did Abhisar Sharma vow to open an omelette stall?

While most of the users online wondered when were these two practising journalism for them to quit it, quite a few also took the opportunity to mock the duo. The hashtag #चल_अभिसार_ओमलेट_लगा was trending on Twitter as multiple social media users queued up to taste the omelette from the stall to be launched by Abhisar Sharma.

However, Abhisar, who shot to prominence when he wondered why doesn’t Indian Railways mount a headlight on the trains to warn people about a train’s arrival, has denied posting this tweet. As per a fact-check conducted by Boomlive, the tweet is photoshopped and he did not promise to open an omelette stall. However, that has not stopped netizens from having fun at his expense.

Did Ajit Anjum vow to sell chicken pakoda?

Similarly, the demand for chicken pakodas from Ajit Anjum’s stall was very high on social media.

When can I order Chicken Pakode from your dukaan?#YogiJiOnceAgain pic.twitter.com/k2T6KiA67z — Nandini Idnani Andhbhakt 🇮🇳 (@nandiniidnani69) March 12, 2022

Disappointingly, much like Abhisar’s omelette, Ajit Anjum’s chicken pakoda stall also doesn’t seem to be in the works. As Opindia covered in February there are no plans for such a shop right now. Apparently, Ajit Anjum will continue to ask about the type of daal being cooked at various protest sites.

If true, journalism’s gain would have been food industry’s loss, however, as the facts stand, that is not happening right now.