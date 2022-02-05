YouTuber Ajit Anjum on Saturday targeted several media houses and accused them of working for the BJP. He expressed his anger on the social media users as well while responding to a viral tweet screenshot in his name that reads, “Ajit Anjum says he will sell chicken pakoras if Yogi Adityanath returns to power in 2022 Assembly Elections”.

He termed the social media users as ‘bhakts’ of the BJP government and accused them of spreading fake information to defame him. A Twitter screenshot in name of you-tuber Ajit Anjum has been going viral since January 31 that says he will quit journalism and sell chicken pakoras in Delhi’s Billimaran area.

The screenshot has a blue tick mark that indicates a verified Twitter handle. However, Anjum said that his Twitter handle having 1.2 million followers is not verified and that he never said anything about selling chicken pakoras.

“The new Photoshop of propaganda about me. Anything written in my name is going viral. This shows how furious the community of bhakts is on me. My twitter handle is not verified but the game is on by photoshopping the blue tick. These are fake people”, he tweeted.

Ajit Anjum clarified that the claims about him changing his earning methods and starting a chicken pakora stall in case Yogi returns to power are false.

He also released a YouTube video clarifying his side on the issue and attacked the media houses for chanting ‘Modichalisa’. He said that 90% of the media reporters, news channels are singing ‘Modiji ki Maha arti’ and worshiping Yogi Adityanath. “These people are spreading hatred, targeting Muslims. During the COVID times, these were the media houses who claimed that Muslims are spreading the virus”, he said.

Ajit Anjum, who is a journalist turned you-tuber further stated that the media channels were jealous of him for having 40-50 lakhs of viewership. “They want Hindu Rashtra. They are setting narrative against people who do not support Yogi Adityanath and the BJP led government”, he added.

It is important to note that Ajit Anjum has a history of making false promises and not keeping them. Earlier in September 2021, during the COVID times, he had challenged UP CM Yogi Adityanath that he would salute him ten times if Uttar Pradesh manages to administer 9 crore doses in three months’ time from July 1.

Ajit Anjum had earlier promised to perform salutations for CM Yogi if he achieves vaccination target

In the video that he released on July 2, he had said, “Under that mega vaccination drive, ten lakh people will get vaccinated every day. According to that, there is a plan to vaccinate 10 lakh people, i.e. three crore in a month and nine crore people in 3 months. If the state achieves the target, I will salute CM 10 times”.

Ajit Anjum had reportedly failed to recognize that the state had achieved the target well before the time. The netizens had then trolled him demanding to keep his promise of ’10 salamis ‘to the CM.

आज यूपी ने १० करोड़ के टार्गेट को पूरा किया ३ महीने होने में अभी ५ दिन बाकी हैं और और एवरेज १० लाख के हिसाब से ३ महीने में ९ करोड़ टीके लग गए। अब देखते हैं @ajitanjum जी में सलाम करते हुए वीडियो बनाने की हिम्मत हैं या नहीं। इंतज़ार रहेगा अंजुम जी। pic.twitter.com/mqWE9wJip6 — Jai 🇮🇳 (@Junkie4news_) September 25, 2021

Ajit Anjum is currently self-reporting for his YouTube channel in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled to go on polls from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.