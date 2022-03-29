Propaganda website AltNews made a false claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not downplay atrocities against Kashmiri Hindus in his despicable speech on the floor of Delhi Assembly last week. In an attempt to whitewash Kejriwal denying the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus depicted in the film The Kashmir Files, AltNews has repeated its record of whitewashing Islamic terrorism.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparked a controversy last week when he called ‘The Kashmir Files’ a jhoothi film on the floor of the Delhi assembly. Even though the debate was on Delhi’s budget presented by Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal took his time to attack the film. His attack on the film expectedly brought strong reactions from Kashmiri Hindus who were displaced after the genocide they suffered in the valley. Kejriwal and his party were roundly criticized for laughing at the pain suffered by Kashmiri Hindus during their genocide and subsequent exodus from the Kashmir valley.

But to cover the mistakes committed by the Delhi CM who calls himself a sweet terrorist, AltNews committed another mistake. Altnews claimed that Kejriwal was not downplaying atrocities against Kashmiri Hindus, but he was rather criticizing members and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Propagandist and co-founder of AltNews Mohammed Zubair tweeted, “Amit Malviya and Kapil Mishra misrepresented Delhi CM Kejriwal’s assembly address where he criticized BJP members for promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’. They falsely claimed Kejriwal denied atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits.”

Amit Malviya and Kapil Mishra misrepresented Delhi CM Kejriwal’s assembly address where he criticised BJP members for promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’. They falsely claimed Kejriwal denied atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits. #AltNewsFactCheck | @ArchitMetahttps://t.co/YBOPGTfgyO — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 28, 2022

In sharp contrast to this claim, Kejriwal had called The Kashmir Files a ‘jhoothi film’ meaning a film that depicts lies. Denying the genocide endured by the Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP and advised them to not promote a ”jhoothi” film. “We will grant you honor. We will give you respect. We will take you along in nation-building. We won’t ask you to put up the posters of a jhoothi film. At least stop promoting this movie. It does not behoove you. You came to do something good in politics, not for promoting films and posters,” said Kejriwal while sporting a wide grin.

The same clip was shared by Aam Aadmi Party official Twitter handle. Other AAP MLAs sitting next to Kejriwal can be seen roaring with laughter.

The Kashmir Files is a film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir in 1990 and their subsequent exodus. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has directed this film. The film was released on 11th March 2022. Many states have declared the film to be tax-free. Mocking the decisions of various state governments of making The Kashmir Files tax-exempted in their respective states, CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated, “They are saying to make the movie The Kashmir Files tax-free, better upload it on YouTube and the whole movie will become free.”