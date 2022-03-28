Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sparked a controversy last week when he called ‘The Kashmir Files’ a jhoothi film on the floor of Delhi assembly. Even though the debate was on Delhi’s budget presented by Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal took his time out to attack the film.

His attack on the film expectedly brought strong reactions from Kashmiri Hindus who were displaced after the genocide they suffered in the valley. Kejriwal and his party were roundly criticized for laughing at the pain suffered by Kashmiri Hindus during their genocide and subsequent exodus from the Kashmir valley.

Now it looks like the Delhi CM has realized the folly of his actions and has started a damage control exercise. In an interview given to Times Now’s Navika Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal said they were not laughing at the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus but laughing at BJP’s promotion of the film.

Even though CM Kejriwal openly called the entire film a jhoothi film on the floor of the Delhi assembly, he claimed that he was just laughing on BJP’s support of the film. Kejriwal further went on to say that BJP earned Crores through this film, even though neither BJP, nor any of their functionaries were involved in the making of the film.

Arvind Kejriwal also dodged the question on why he made multiple films like Swara Bhasker’s Nil Battey Sannata, Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh and Deepika Padukone’s ‘83 tax-free in Delhi, but refused to do so for a film on Kashmiri Hindu genocide.

During the interview, the anchor Navika Kumar also tried to give credit to Kejriwal for the regular jobs that few Kashmiri Pandits got in Delhi in recent years, even though that was after a High Court order.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered by Punjab Police against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for criticizing Arvind Kejriwal’s mocking of Kashmir Files film.