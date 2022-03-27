The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, based on the true stories of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide, has become the latest sensation in the country. As the nation remembers the horrific terror unleashed on the innocent Hindus in Kashmir, there are sections of alleged Indians unhappy with the movie, who are now busy vilifying and issuing threats to the filmmakers for showing the true face of Kashmiri Muslims, who led the killings of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in the 1990s.

In a similar incident on Friday, a controversial Maulvi from the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir issued threats to the filmmakers and Hindus, saying that they will have face consequences if they do not stop screening the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Journalist Ashish Kohli put out a video of a hate speech made by the controversial cleric Maulvi Farooq, in which he was issuing threats to ‘The Kashmir Files’ team saying that the movie only spoke about the killings of Kashmiri Pandits but did not show the alleged deaths of thousands of Kashmiri Muslims.

According to Maulvi, the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial film is divisive and is a pre-planned conspiracy against Muslims.

The Maulvi further attacked the Modi government for promoting the movie and asserted that they would not tolerate the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which brings the horrific tale of atrocities committed against the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in the 1990s.

Calling for a ban on the film, Maulvi Farooq said, “Don’t you agree that the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ should be banned? There should be restrictions on this movie. We(Muslims) are peace-loving people, we intend to keep the country peaceful.”

The Maulvi also issued threats saying that Muslims have ruled this country for 800 years, however, the Hindus came to power just 70 years ago. “You want to target us. The reality is you will face death and consequences, but you cannot do anything to Kalma-chanting Muslims,” he asserted.

As Maulana delivered the inciteful speech, the Muslims assembled at the mosque in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir chanted Islamic slogans of ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’.