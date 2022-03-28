Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Farukh pressurises his Hindu wife for halala after giving her triple talaq;...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Farukh pressurises his Hindu wife for halala after giving her triple talaq; case registered

A case has been registered against the accused under the Religious Freedom Act, triple talaq law, dowry harassment, and atrocity act based on the complaint filed by the victim.

OpIndia Staff
triple talaq
Image Source: Twitter
302

In the Kareli area of the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a case of a Muslim youth giving triple talaq to a Hindu girl after eight years of marriage and pressurizing her for halala has come to light. On the complaint of the woman, police have registered a case.

According to reports, the victim Hindu girl had married a man named Farukh in 2014. It was a love marriage. The girl alleged that Farukh deceived her. Earlier, he said he would not force her to change her religion. But soon after the marriage the husband and the in-laws started to exert pressure on her to change her religion.

The victim had alleged that she was also harassed over dowry. She tolerated this all for the sake of her daughters. On 24th March 2022, Farukh divorced pronouncing “talaq” three times and is now pressurising her for halala to resume married life.

Nikah halala is a practice in which a woman, after being divorced by triple talaq, marries another man, consummates the marriage, and gets divorced again in order to be able to remarry her former husband. 

The report also said that the girl was forced to offer namaz. When she refused, she was reportedly beaten by her husband and in-laws. “They also forcibly fed me meat. My husband was a hell-raiser. He used to beat me up routinely under the influence of alcohol. My husband also said that both the children were not his. They didn’t allow them to perform any pooja. When I tried to keep a fast on Navratri, they would bring meat and liquor into the house. I was also asked to eat meat in Navratri. He always threatened me with giving triple Talaq. Farukh’s mother used to say that we will get him married to ten women,” the victim lamented.

Kareli police station in-charge Akhilesh Mishra said that based on the complaint of the 26-year-old woman, a case has been registered under the Religious Freedom Act, triple talaq law, dowry harassment, and atrocity act. The police have named Farukh along with his family members as accused. They have also arrested one of the accused while the remaining ones are said to be absconding.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,738FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com