Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsVideo of Namaz being offered inside Statue of Unity goes viral: Details
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Video of Namaz being offered inside Statue of Unity goes viral: Details

Namaz inside the Statue of Unity has irked citizens on social media who are demanding ban on religious offerings at public spaces.

OpIndia Staff
Namaz inside Statue of Unity
Statue of Unity is 182-meter high statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat
9

A video of a man allegedly offering Namaz at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat was met with raised eyeballs on social media platforms. In the video, from what can be seen, a person is offering Namaz in the crowded viewing gallery atop the Statue of Unity at the height of 135 meters from the ground.

The viewing gallery inside the world’s tallest statue can be accessed through an elevator, and often attracts many tourists. The gallery offers spectacular views of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir and the Vindhyachal Mountain range. The video features a man offering namaz at the public site while the gallery is crowded with visitors. While the video is doing rounds on social media, not being sure when it is from, we tried to reach out to people sharing the video, but could not get any information.

The man’s public offering of Namaz has invited strong reactions from people on Twitter.

It is not yet clear when the video of namaz being offered inside Statue of Unity was taken. OpIndia cannot independently validate the authenticity of the video.

However, this was not the first time when people have opposed the offering of prayers like Namaz in public spaces. When in December 2021, members of the Muslim community trespassed an open space in Gurugram for the mass offering of Namaz, Hindu locals objected to this unjust takeover of public space for religious activities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsstatue of unity, namaz, namaz inside statue of unity
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,713FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com