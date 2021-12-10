The movement being carried out against Namaz at public places in Gurugram, Haryana, is far from over. On December 9, Thursday, Muslim groups like Muslim Ekta Manch in the city have reiterated their obstinacy to offer namaz on Friday at all 37 objected public grounds which have been occupied to offer namaz despite people facing problems. On the other hand, the Hindu outfits have also reiterated their resolve to strictly oppose the offering of Namaz at these public places from December 10 onwards.

The Gurugram Police and the district administration are on high alert due to the potential for a crisis to erupt as a result of this impasse.

Hindu Sangharsh Samiti president Mahavir Bharadwaj said that for the last three months Hindu outfits and the local residents of Gurugram’s Sector-47, 12A, Sector-18 and now Sector-37, have been opposing the illegal occupation of public places by Muslims to offer their religious prayers. According to Bharadwaj, from December 10 onwards, the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti will not allow Muslims to offer Namaz in any of the open places which they have been attempting to encroach on in recent months.

He said that the district administration have been given a forewarning that if the Muslims attempt to again encroach public spaces to offer Namaz on December 10, they would face strong resistance from members of the Hindu outfits. The resentment against arbitrary detainment of those who tried to stop the Muslims from offering Namaz in Sector 37 last Friday (December 3), was also conveyed to the district administration.

It may be interesting to note here that while the Muslim National Forum and the clerics of the Gurugram Imam organisation in a memorandum submitted to the district administration on Monday decided that the Friday prayers will be held at 6 places on the land of the masjids, madrasas and Waqf Board. Haji Shahzad of Gurugram Muslim Council and Muslim Ekta Manch have insisted that they will go to offer prayers at those 37 objected open places in the city.

Meanwhile, openly throwing a challenge at the Muslims trying to offer Juma namaaz in open spaces in the city, the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti said that all such attempts would be disrupted from December 10, onwards.

The Gurugram Police and the district administration, which have been openly supporting the Muslims to encroach public spaces in the city on the pretext of offering their religious prayers have said they have beefed up the security to avoid any untoward incident in the city.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the city, and take law and order into their hands. Gurugram Police said at least five police stations were “on alert” and have been assigned duties for Friday.

“We have elaborate security arrangements and will ensure the safety and security of people offering namaz,” Garg said.

Residents in Gurugram Sector 37 chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to protest as Muslims again gather in a public space to offer Namaz, police detain Hindus

On December 3, local residents and members of various Hindu organisations were once again compelled to launch a protest after a large number of Muslims turned at the public ground in Sector 37 of Gurugram to offer Friday namaz.

Videos have surfaced where the Hindus are seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Matram’ slogans as they protest against the Namazis who reached the public ground to offer their Friday namaz. The Gurugram police, instead of stopping the Muslims from offering Namaz in the open space are seen physically removing the Hindus from the ground. The police are seen pushing and creating a human chain in order to keep the protestors away from obstructing the Muslims from offering Namaz.

According to reports, the Gurugram police had detained nearly 50 people who tried to stop the Muslims from offering Namaz in Sector 37 on December 3.

Opposition to the illegal occupation of public places by Muslims to offer their religious prayers is steadily gaining momentum. For weeks now, conscientious locals have pushed back against Muslims who have resorted to indulging in communal praying in public places instead of designated places of worship.