Wednesday, March 30, 2022
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Pakistan: Madarsa teachers kill their colleague ‘because Prophet told them in a dream that she is committing blasphemy and ordered her murder’

The Police statement recorded that the three accused women have disclosed that one of their relatives, a thirteen-year-old girl, had seen in her dream that the Prophet had revealed that the victim had committed blasphemy against him.

Blasphemy in a dream results in Pakistan madarsa teacher's murder
Representational image
63

Reports of a murder of a woman over an imaginary blasphemy accusation have come from Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan. The city in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has witnessed the brutal murder of a Madarsa teacher by her female colleagues for ‘committing blasphemy’ as seen by one of the accused in her dream.

The DI Khan district Police have arrested three female madrasa teachers, including a teenager, and a 13-year-old suspect girl. The incident took place in Anjumabad’s Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat seminary where the three suspects and the victim taught as teachers. It all happened when Three teachers from the seminary accused one of their colleagues of committing blasphemy for being under the impression of one Maulana Tariq Jameel. As the argument went out of the way, the suspect woman stabbed the victim with a knife before slitting her throat.

The Police statement recorded that the three accused women have disclosed that one of their relatives, a thirteen-year-old girl, had seen in her dream that the Prophet had revealed that the victim had committed blasphemy against him. Apparently, the Prophet also ordered them to slaughter the victim, as seen by the girl in her dream. The statement read that three of the women “materialised the dream seen by the fourth one”.

Among the women arrested include 24-year-old Umra Aman, 21-year-old Razia Hanfi, 17-year-old Aisha Nomani and also the 13-year-old girl who saw the dream. The police have so far taken custody of the murderous knife with which the lady was slaughtered and have recorded the details of the dream. It has been reported that all the suspects originally hail from South Waziristan district but have been living in DI KHan’s Arjumabad recently.

Investigation into the case is underway.

