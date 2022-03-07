On March 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said they found evidence of a US-financed military biological program developed in Ukraine during the ongoing military operation. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, said, “In the course of the special military operation, evidence of the Kyiv regime’s hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological program finance by the US Department of Defense in Ukraine has been revealed.”

RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency, shared the details of the information released by the Russian Defense Ministry. The agency quoted Konashenkov saying they received information from employees of Biolabs that deadly pathogens were urgently destroyed on February 24. These pathogens included plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia and other lethal diseases infecting agents. When Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, an instruction was issued by the Ukrainian health ministry to urgently destroy the pathogens in their possession, as per the Russians.

Screenshot from RIA’s account translated from Russian to English using Google Translate.

He said, “Obviously, after the launch of the special military operations, Pentagon became afraid that secret biological experiments in Ukraine will be exposed. We will share the results of the analysis of the documents we have received in the near future. Some of them, in particular the Ukrainian health ministry’s instruction to destroy pathogens and certificates of completion from the Kharkiv and Poltava bio laboratories we are publishing right now.”

Documents shared by Russian Defense Ministry. Source: RIA

The Russian Defense Ministry said they received a series of documents that confirmed that Ukrainian Biolabs that were in close vicinity of Russian territory were developing biological weapons components. The ministry further claimed to prevent the disclosure of the work carried out in these labs by the United States and Ukraine that was in clear violation of Article 1 of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons, the Ukrainian authorities instructed the labs to eliminate the stock of dangerous pathogens.

Russia has accused the US to fund and operating Biolabs in Ukraine

On several occasions, Russia has accused the US and Ukraine of developing bio-weapons close to its borders. In 2021, while talking about the inability of the World Health Organisation to establish the origin of the Covid-19 virus, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told a Kommersant reporter that Russia believed the US was developing bio-weapons near its borders.

He claimed Russia has good reason to believe that the US was developing bioweapons in Ukraine. “Not a day goes by at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague that the Americans and their allies do not come forward with another chapter of the anti-Russian chemical dossier,” he added.