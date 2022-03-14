A song performed at a Palestinian marriage recently called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate violence in Ukraine so that they are forced to flee their country, allowing Palestinians to marry their women. The song also urged China to invade Taiwan and “smash the nose of America” for providing aeroplanes to Israel.

“Harden your heart, oh Putin. Increase your attacks. Banish them to Palestine and we will marry Ukrainian women,” wedding singers Mohammed Arani and Suhaib Al-Jamma’ini sang in the Palestinian marriage, a video of which went viral on social media after being uploaded online on 4 March 2022.

Singers at a Palestinian wedding encourage Putin to increase attacks in Ukraine, forcing Ukrainians to flee abroad and making it possible for Palestinians marry Ukrainian women.



“Also, we say to China: Invade Taiwan! Also, we say to China: Why don’t you invade Taiwan? This way we will smash the nose of the Americans, who make the [Israeli] aeroplanes. Harden your heart, oh Putin. Increase your attacks, banish them to Palestine and we will marry Ukrainian women,” the singers sang as gyrated to their song.

Song at Palestinian marriage harks back to Islamists chants of “We want Kashmir. Without Kashmiri Pandit men but with Kashmiri Pandit women” made during the 1990s

The song performed at a Palestinian marriage, egging on Putin to escalate violence so that Palestinian men can marry women, eerily reminds one of the slogans that Islamists raised during the Kashmiri Hindu exodus in the 1990s. At a time when thousands and lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to either convert, leave or die, loudspeakers of mosques in Kashmir blared ‘Asye Gesye Kashir, Bhatav Ross Bhatnyav Saan’ (We want Kashmir. Without Kashmiri Pandit men but with Kashmiri Pandit women).

The Islamists in Kashmir wanted Pandits to either embrace Islam or leave the valley, but they wanted their women to stay behind. The slogan underscored a perverse mentality among Islamists that came to light when Kashmiri Pandit women were sexually abused, raped and exploited as the genocide was underway. ‘The Kashmir Files‘, a movie by Vivek Agnihotri, sought to present the unvarnished truth about the genocide and atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits.