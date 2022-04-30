A video of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi crying at a public rally has become viral on the internet. In this video, the controversial Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad was seen crying during the speech as he mentioned the recent violence that erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Delhi’s Jahangipuri. Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing a group of Muslims after offering Alvida namaz in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid.

In his speech, Owaisi claimed that Muslims were wronged in Khargone and Jahangirpuri, as their houses were allegedly demolished. He asked them not to lose hope and courage.

“People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there’s no need to worry. We’ll face it with patience but will never raze a home,” Owaisi said in his address.

#WATCH | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi breaks down while addressing a gathering on the last Friday of Ramzan at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/GCTjQeU38R — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

“Muslims will not leave the ground because they are not afraid of death,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi also resorted to fear-mongering as he claimed that there have been attempts to erase the existence of his community. However, he added that all God-fearing Muslims would wait, fight back and not leave the battlefield.

“Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us,” Owaisi said as he broke down during his namaz speech.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on April 20 2022. Islamists had attacked the Shobha Yatra processions. Several Hindu devotees had come under attack by an Islamist mob while the Ram Navami procession passed through a lane adjacent to a mosque in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, on April 16, 2002, another Muslim mob pelted stones and attacked Hindu devotees at the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Similar incidents of attacks were also assaulted in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar. Similar cases of attacks on Hindu processions have been reported from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, MP’s Khargone, and Karnataka’s Mulbagal.