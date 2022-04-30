Saturday, April 30, 2022
HomeNews Reports'God-fearing Muslims will wait, fight back, not leave battlefield': Asaduddin Owaisi suffers a meltdown during...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘God-fearing Muslims will wait, fight back, not leave battlefield’: Asaduddin Owaisi suffers a meltdown during speech in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid

Owaisi also resorted to fear-mongering as he claimed that there have been attempts to erase the existence of his community. However, he added that all God-fearing Muslims would wait, fight back and not leave the battlefield. 

OpIndia Staff
Owaisi breaks down during speech in Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid/ Image Source: ANI
415

A video of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi crying at a public rally has become viral on the internet. In this video, the controversial Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad was seen crying during the speech as he mentioned the recent violence that erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone and Delhi’s Jahangipuri. Asaduddin Owaisi was addressing a group of Muslims after offering Alvida namaz in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid.

In his speech, Owaisi claimed that Muslims were wronged in Khargone and Jahangirpuri, as their houses were allegedly demolished. He asked them not to lose hope and courage.

“People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there’s no need to worry. We’ll face it with patience but will never raze a home,” Owaisi said in his address. 

“Muslims will not leave the ground because they are not afraid of death,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi also resorted to fear-mongering as he claimed that there have been attempts to erase the existence of his community. However, he added that all God-fearing Muslims would wait, fight back and not leave the battlefield. 

“Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us,” Owaisi said as he broke down during his namaz speech.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on April 20 2022. Islamists had attacked the Shobha Yatra processions. Several Hindu devotees had come under attack by an Islamist mob while the Ram Navami procession passed through a lane adjacent to a mosque in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. 

Similarly, on April 16, 2002, another Muslim mob pelted stones and attacked Hindu devotees at the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Similar incidents of attacks were also assaulted in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar. Similar cases of attacks on Hindu processions have been reported from Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, MP’s Khargone, and Karnataka’s Mulbagal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BHU VC continues to face criticism over Iftar party and anti-Hindu slogans, students sprinkle Gangajal on VC residence to purify it

OpIndia Staff -

As the West lectures and threatens India about Russian fossil fuel imports, data shows EU and USA remain largest buyers: Here is all you...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu groups call for Patiala bandh after Khalistani supporters attack against Kali Temple: FIR against Khalistanis, and what Hindu leaders told OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

Gyanvapi Mosque management committee defies Court, refuses to allow videography inside the mosque as per court directive

OpIndia Staff -

Jitendra Kanti Guha, a minority leader in Bangladesh, tied to a tree and beaten up: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Matrubhumi journalist tries to discredit ‘The Kashmir Files’ without watching the movie, channel deletes video where Vivek Agnihotri called her out: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Manish Sisodia’s aide convicted in 2015 case, gets seven-year jail term for inciting violence where mob had hurled petrol bombs in Gurgaon

OpIndia Staff -

Anjuman-e-Islami, which had offered puja at Hanumantha temple recently, now fights to free those Islamists who were arrested in the Hubballi violence

OpIndia Staff -

Patiala violence: Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla arrested for leading ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march

OpIndia Staff -

‘God-fearing Muslims will wait, fight back, not leave battlefield’: Asaduddin Owaisi suffers a meltdown during speech in Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,690FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com