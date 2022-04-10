Days after a Hindu New year celebration procession was attacked when passing through in Karauli in Rajasthan, a similar incidence has taken place in Gujarat. A Ram Navami Shobha Yatra or procession organized on 10th April 2022 at Chhaparia village in Himmatnagar of the Sabarkantha in Gujarat was targeted by some local Muslim goons and stones were pelted at it. Apart from stone-pelting, some vehicles were also vandalized in this incident.

The incident happened in the afternoon when the Ram Navami procession was passing through a Muslim majority locality named Chhapariya. The procession had started at Ramji Mandir in Chhapariya at 4.15 pm, and was to reach Tower chawk after passing through several areas of the city. However, it was attacked when the Hindu religious prcession reached the Muslim dominated area. Several vehicles, which were part of the Ram Navami procession, were damaged in the attack, and one open Jeep was burnt by the attackers.

Breaking #Ramnavami Rally by #Hindu outfits turns violent in Himmatnagar #Gujarat. Heavy still be pelting at Chapariya area, vehicles participating in rally set on fire. Reportedly ⁦@Bajrangdal_Guj⁩ taking out a rally through the same area later in the day. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nSLXFatC7B — DP (@dpbhattaET) April 10, 2022

A convoy of Himmatnagar police had reached the spot on being informed about the violence. The police also released several teargas cells to control the situation.

After stone-pelting and vandalism, tension and unrest prevailed in the entire area. There was also a lot of anger among the devotees as the procession of the deity was pelted with stones. A large number of police personnel have been deployed to control the situation and prevent any further violence. However, the area is still witnessing an uneasy silence.

Just in : Stone-pelted by muslim mob on #Ramanavami Yatra in Himatnagar area of Sabarkantha, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/UxV1sjT9dX — Live Adalat (@LiveAdalat) April 10, 2022

Police are on alert mode to avoid any unsolicited incidents. Police are keeping a close watch to check antisocial elements and their activity.

Attacks by Muslim mobs on processions of Hindu deities on the occasion of Hindu festivals are increasing with every passing day. A similar incident had happened in Karauli of Rajasthan in the last week when on 2nd April 2022, a mob of Muslims attacked a rally taken to celebrate the Hindu New Year when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area of the town. About 40 shops were burnt down by the mob and many vehicles were either burnt or vandalized. Moreover, the Rajasthan state administration and police held Hindus responsible for the violence ignoring the fact that the procession of Hindus was the actual victim of the attack by the mob of Muslims. Now as the Chaitra Navaratri concludes on Ram Navami, a mob of Muslims attacked the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Gujarat.