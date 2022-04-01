Friday, April 1, 2022
HomePoliticsTelangana: KCR resorts to appeasement politics, allows Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Telangana: KCR resorts to appeasement politics, allows Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan

The notification further added that all Muslim government employees could leave at 4 pm between April 3 and May 2 this year to perform necessary rituals

OpIndia Staff
Ramzan
KCR feeding morsel to AIMIM chief Owaisi, image via The New Indian Express
8

On Friday (April 1), the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government announced that all Muslim employees will be allowed to leave offices an hour early during the Islamic month of Ramzan, reported The Times of India. The notification was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

“Permission to all Muslim Government Employees/ Contract/ Out-sourcing/ Boards/ Public Sector Employees to leave Offices / Schools early by an hour during the month of Ramzan from 03.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 (both days inclusive) – Accorded,” the circular read.

The notification further added that all Muslim government employees could leave at 4 pm between April 3 and May 2 this year to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the same period.

Screengrab of the circular issued by the Telangana government

A copy of the government circular was sent to all Heads of Departments, all Departments of the Secretariat, DGP Hyderabad, the Director of School Education in Hyderabad, and other concerned departments.

Past accusations of minority appeasement against KCR government

This is not the first time KCR government has been accused of promoting minority appeasement. Earlier in 2020, KCR government was reported to have spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in its 6 years towards minorities-centric benefits in the state. 

Whether it is education or scholarships, financial assistance for marriage or development of religious places, employment or subsidies, the K Chandrashekhar Rao government in Telangana has been too generous to dole out a panoply of benefits for the state minorities, a report published in the Telangana Today said.

The Telangana government had gone out of the way to dispense benefits based on one’s religious identity. Residents belonging to minority communities such as Muslims, Sikhs, Christians have been at the receiving end of the state’s largesse. Whereas Hindus, the majority in the state, have been deemed ineligible on account of their faith to qualify for these welfare benefits.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,830FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com