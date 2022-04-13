Gujarat: Khambhat Ram Navami violence preplanned, 3 maulvis got people from outside for the same, foreign funding suspected

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Himmatnagar Ram Navami violence, shocking reports have emerged from ongoing investigation in the Khambhat violence. Reports have emerged that at least three maulvis are involved who arranged for people from other parts of state to disrupt peace and harmony in Khambhat.

As reported by Gujarati news channel VTV, the violence was preplanned and people involved were called from outside of city by the maulvis.

The report further stated that the violence was preplanned and on the day prior to the shobha yatra, people were called in to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

Maulavi ne pre plan kiya tha bahar so riots ke liye bulaye gaye the even funding bhi bahar se aaya tha riots ke liye pic.twitter.com/xTLcFdKJYa — Mukesh Ambani (@jimmyjvyas) April 13, 2022

As per reports, first the stones were pelted and then the shops were set on fire.

During the course of the investigation in Khambhat violence, three maulvis were arrested. On interrogation it was revealed that the entire violence was preplanned. The maulvis arranged for people from Bharuch and Ahmedabad to come to Khambhat and indulge in violence. There are also reports that the funding for the same also came from outside of India.

As reported by News 18 Gujarati Bureau Chief Janak Dave, accused Razak Ayub, Hussain Hashmasha Diwan were involved in instigating the mob to indulge in stone-pelting.

रजाक अयूब,हुसैन हाशमशा दीवान भी साजिश का हिस्सा रहे,पथराव और आगजनी के लिए लोगो को उकसाने का है आरोप।



रामनवमी शोभायात्रा के वक्त ही पथराव करके दंगा भड़काने की थी साजिश।गौरतलब है खंभात दंगे में 1 शक्श की मौत हुई थी जबकि कई घायल हुए थे।



जांच एजेंसी की पूछताछ में हुआ खुलासा।

(2/5) — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) April 13, 2022

The violence in Khambhat led to death of one person while many more were injured.

मस्जिद के पास जब शोभायात्रा निकले तब ही पथराव करने की साजिश सबको समजाई गयी।



रविवार को शोभायात्रा मस्जिद तक पहुचते ही तय प्लानिंग के मुताबिक पहले पथराव और फिर आगजनी की गई।

पथराव,आगजनी के लिए आये लोगो को भरोसा दिया कि उन्हें कुछ नही होने दिया जायेगा।कानूनी मदद भी दी जाएगी।

(4/5) — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) April 13, 2022

As reported by Dave, the planning for stone-pelting and violence was set in motion the day permission for shobha yatra was obtained. Since the shobha yatra was scheduled for Sunday, people from outside of Khambhat were brought in on Saturday itself. Stones and other things required to create violence were arranged for the previous day.

When the shobha yatra passed by the masjid people realised the planning of violence. As soon as the yatra reached the masjid, the stone-pelting started. Those who were called in for stone-pelting and violence were assured that nothing will happen to them and that they will be provided legal assistance.

पुलिस एट्रोसिटी के शिकार लोगो को मदद करने के नाम पर उगाये गए पैसे।पैसे कहाँ कहाँ से लिये इसकी जांच जारी।

(5/5) — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) April 13, 2022

As per reports, money had been collected in name of countering police atrocities and investigation is currently on for source of funding.

Khambhat violence

On Ram Navami procession was carried out in Anand’s Khambhat region by Hindus, celebrating the birthday of Prabhu Ram. When the shobha yatra passed by a mosque, stones were pelted on the procession and some 7-8 shops were set on fire. One person died and many others were injured in the violence. In other such incident in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession. The state administration has assured strict action will be taken against those who tried to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

Similar such incidents of violence took place in other parts of the country like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and even Karnataka took place on Ram Navami. The ‘liberals’ in India have tried to justify the violence by claiming that the music and slogans raised to hail Shri Ram were provocative when chanted in ‘Muslim areas’. In Islam, idol worship is considered biggest sin. Read here what the Quran says about stone-pelting.