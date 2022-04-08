Friday, April 8, 2022
Rajasthan Police tries to blame Hindus for Karauli violence, says stones pelted because songs played were ‘objectionable’

Mohan Lal Lather, DGP, Rajasthan said that the way the Nav Samvatsar procession was carried out was dubious and objectionable songs were played, that's why stone pelting took place.

Rajasthan Police says stone pelting on Hindu New Year rally in Karauli happened because 'objectionable songs'
On Friday, April 8, the Rajasthan government ordered an administrative probe in Karauli anti-Hindu violence incident and sought a detailed report within 15 days. This is after the Rajasthan Police began a ‘fair’ investigation in the case and arrested 105 for inciting the violence on April 2.

On April 2, when Hindus across the world were celebrating their new year, communal violence broke in Rajasthan’s Karauli when a motorcycle rally marking Nav Samvatsar passed through a Muslim-dominated neighborhood. Incidentally, 42 people including cops were injured in the communal riots that broke out when stones were thrown at the rally conducted by Hindus by locals in the area.

The Police had initially detained 30 persons in the case and had registered FIR against 37 people for instigating the violence. However, on April 8 the Police tried to blame the Hindu rally for the violence while trying to convey that stones were pelted in response to ‘objectionable’ songs. Mohan Lal Lather, DGP, Rajasthan said that the way the Nav Samvatsar procession was carried out was dubious and objectionable songs were played, that’s why stone pelting took place.

He further added that peace ensued across states and people celebrated festivals with amity except in Karuli’s Hatwada Bazar. “Such incident happened in Karauli as no procession was taken out the area since 2015. The Police had given permission to the organizers after monitoring the situation but no permission was granted for use of DJs”, DGP Lather added.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had registered an FIR against 37 people for instigating the violence. While the police had identified Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed as the main conspirator in the case, it booked BJP leader and Jaipur mayor Somya Gurjar’s husband Rajaram Gurjar for his alleged involvement in violence. The authorities also booked convenor Neeraj Sharma who had applied for permission for the rally, Sahab Singh Gurjar, state president of the Hindu Sena, and Rajaram Gurjar, former Chairman of the Municipal Council, Karauli.

To avoid further clashes, 600 policemen including 50 deputy superintendents of police have been deployed in the city. Curfew has been imposed, internet service has been shut down.

