In Karauli of Rajasthan, tension prevailed in the city after a bike rally taken out on the occasion of Hindu New Year was attacked while passing through the Muslim-dominated area of Hatwara Bazar in the city. Stones were pelted at the rally, and the miscreants set on fire more than a dozen shops and three bikes. The rally was organised to celebrate ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the first day of Hindu New Year. In view of the deteriorating situation, the market was closed and a curfew was imposed in the city.

Attack on Hindu rally at Karauli (Rajasthan)

On the day of Hindu New year, Hindus were taking out a bike rally. As the rally reached Hatwara market, stone pelting started from samuday vishesh.

So far, 43 people, including policemen, have been injured in the mob attack. All were admitted to the district hospital. The condition of a person named Pushpendra is said to be serious. He has been referred to Jaipur. Four policemen accompanying the rally were also injured in the stone-pelting on the bike rally. According to a report by Amar Ujala, there were knife marks on the body of the injured who reached the hospital. However, the doctors refused to say anything and no such information has been revealed so far by the administration.

The district collector Dr. Mohan Lal Yadav and SP Shailendra Singh Indaulia reached the spot to control the deteriorating situation. Police personnel is deployed in sensitive areas along with the spot of the incident. DGP ML Lather took information about the entire incident. ADG Law and Order Hawasingh Ghumaria took over the front. A force of 600 jawans has also been sent to Karauli.

“Arson took place in the tension, which erupted with stone pelting on the rally while it was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. At least one bike and one shop have been torched,” a source in police said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted that he has spoken to the DG on the Karauli incident. He said that the police have been ordered to control the rioters and appealed to the public to maintain peace.