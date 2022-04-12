Tuesday, April 12, 2022
India-US 2+2 meeting: Journalist rakes up the issue of Russian oil purchase, gets a befitting reply from EAM S Jaishankar

Dr S Jaishankar pointed out, "We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures. Our total purchases for the month will be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So, you might want to think about it."

OpIndia Staff
S Jaishankar slams reporter over 'Russian oil' imports during India-US 2+2
S jaishankar and Rajnath Singh with Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, image via Twitter/ Telegraph
6

On Monday (April 11), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to a reporter, who had tried to raise the issue of Indian oil purchases from Russia during the 4th edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue.

“I noticed you referred to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe,” he emphasised.

Dr S Jaishankar pointed out, “We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures. Our total purchases for the month will be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So, you might want to think about it.”

S Jaishankar lambasts Western countries over its glaring hypocrisy on Russian oil imports

While speaking at the India-Uk Strategic Futures Forum earlier this month, Dr S Jaishankar reiterated that European countries were the biggest importers of Russian gas and oil.

While defending the decision to purchase Russian crude oil at discounted prices, the EAM emphasised that it was important for India to obtain good deals on energy supplies, at a time when global markets were volatile.

“It is interesting because we have seen for some time what looks almost like a campaign (against us) on this issue. When the oil prices go up, I think it is natural for the countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for their people,” he had remarked.

During a conversation with British Foreign Secretary of State Liz Truss, S Jaishankar emphasised that India purchased its majority of energy supplies from the Middle East. He pointed out that around 8% of the total oil imports were from the United States while less than 1% of crude oil purchases were from Russia.

He had added, “I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian oil and gas, I suspect the list would not be too different from what it used to be and I suspect we won’t be in the top 10 on that list.

