On Thursday (March 31), Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics of the Biden administration, Daleep Singh, courted controversy after he threatened India with ‘consequences’ for purchasing oil from Russia and setting up an alternate payment mechanism to circumvent US sanctions.

“I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us, to express a shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions,” he had remarked.

Singh further warned, “We are very keen for all countries, especially our allies and partners, not to create mechanisms that prop up the (Russian) rouble, and those that attempt to undermine the dollar-based financial system.”

“There will be consequences”: Tough words from US Dy NSA Daleep Singh in Delhi, warns against constructing alternate payment mechanisms with Russia, buying more oil, also says “If China breaches LAC again, Russia will not come running to India’s defence”: coming up @the_hindu — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) March 31, 2022

The Biden administration official, who is on a State visit to India, made the contentious remarks in New Delhi while speaking to the media. Daleep Singh had claimed that Russia would not come to India’s rescue if China was to continue its misadventure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Russia is going to be the junior partner in this relationship with China. And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favourable that is for India, I don’t think anyone would believe that if China once again breached the Line of Actual Control, that Russia will come running to India’s defence,” he said.

Singh had also warned India to reduce its ‘dependence’ on Russia for its defence and energy requirements. “What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other any other exports that are currently being prohibited by us or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime,” he cautioned.

US doesn’t want to see “rapid acceleration” in India’s imports from Russia of energy & other commodities prohibited by global sanctions regimes & there will be consequences for countries that attempt to circumvent embargoes: US deputy NSA Daleep Singh — Rezaul Hasan Laskar (@Rezhasan) March 31, 2022

Intimidatory comments by Daleep Singh draw ire

His threats, aimed at coercing India into submitting to the Western diktat, did not go down well with the Indians. Former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin slammed the US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics for not adhering to the language of diplomacy.

He had tweeted, “So this is our friend…This is not the language of diplomacy…This is the language of coercion…Somebody tell this young man that punitive unilateral economic measures are a breach of customary international law.”

So this is our friend…😳



This is not the language of diplomacy…

This is the language of coercion…



Somebody tell this young man that punitive unilateral economic measures are a breach of customary international law… pic.twitter.com/9Kdd6VDYOh — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) April 1, 2022

Journalist Stanly Johnny had pointed out, “India is not a client state of any great power. It’s not part of any alliance system. The world’s 2nd most populous country & the 7th largest economy, it’d not like to be told in public what it should do and what it shouldn’t. Daleep Singh missed this vital point in Delhi.”

India is not a client state of any great power. It’s not part of any alliance system. The world’s 2nd most populous country & the 7th largest economy, it’d not like to be told in public what it should do and what it shouldn’t. Daleep Singh missed this vital point in Delhi. — Stanly Johny (@johnstanly) March 31, 2022

Author Zorawar Daulet Singh slammed Daleep Singh and tweeted, “This Daleep chap is confused. This bravado only works with client states.”

This Daleep chap is confused. This bravado only works with client states. https://t.co/xLZSrwf6Vg — Zorawar Daulet Singh (@Z_DauletSingh) March 31, 2022

S Jaishankar lambasts Western countries over its glaring hypocrisy on Russian oil imports

While speaking at the India-Uk Strategic Futures Forum, India’s Minister for External Affairs (EAM) S Jaishankar pointed out that European countries were the biggest importers of Russian gas and oil.

While defending the decision to purchase Russian crude oil at discounted prices, the EAM emphasised that it was important for India to obtain good deals on energy supplies, at a time when global markets were volatile.

“It is interesting because we have seen for some time what looks almost like a campaign (against us) on this issue. When the oil prices go up, I think it is natural for the countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for their people,” he had remarked.

During a conversation with British Foreign Secretary of State Liz Truss, S Jaishankar emphasised that India purchased its majority of energy supplies from the Middle East. He pointed out that around 8% of the total oil imports were from the United States while less than 1% of crude oil purchases were from Russia.

While hitting back at the likes of Daleep Singh, he said that the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas were from Europe. He had added, “I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian oil and gas, I suspect the list would not be too different from what it used to be and I suspect we won’t be in the top 10 on that list.

While defending the United Kingdom after EAM exposed the country’s glaring hypocrisy, Liz Truss claimed that the country will end its dependence on Russian energy supplies by the end of this year. She conceded that UK did not ‘do enough’ during the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014.

“We did not do enough when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin invaded Crimea. We did not do enough to involve ourselves in the Minsk agreements and we are now seeing the results of that,” she said. Truss added that it was important to keep Russian oil purchases in check to prevent ‘funding’ its war machinery.

“I think the biggest danger at the moment is that we let off the gas on sanctions. We cannot do that. We need to continue to put pressure on Putin and continue to supply weapons into Ukraine,” she continued.

After S Jaishankar made India’s position clear to his UK counterpart, Truss said that India is a sovereign country and free to decide on its matters. “I think it is very important that we respect other countries’ decisions about the issues they face. India is a sovereign nation. I am not going to tell India what to do..“

Recently, India has purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia using the alternative payment system of rupee-ruble. The country is also eyeing to resolve payment issues relating to import-export with Russia, caused due to US sanctions.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24 this year, the country has purchased an additional 13 million barrels of Russian oil. This is in comparison to a total of 16 million barrels of Russian oil purchased by India in all of 2021.