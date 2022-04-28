On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested two more accused in the case of Jahangirpuri violence which broke out on April 16 during Hanuman Jayanti procession. The accused have been identified as Jafar and Babuddin. According to the Police, the accused were primarily involved in escalating the violence on April 16.

Earlier the Police had arrested Mohd Ansar and Mohd Aslam as prime accused in the case. The police also arrested 23 others and had apprehended two juveniles in the case. However, according to the reports, the Juvenile Justice Board on April 27 granted bail to one of the minors as the counsel maintained that he was falsely implicated in the matter.

As reported earlier, Mohd Ansar, the key conspirator in the case is being interrogated in the money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 23 registered a money laundering case against Ansar and other suspects under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED began its probe based on several complaints registered by the police officers against the accused.

Mohd Ansar has been showing off his wealth on social media. Delhi Police suspect that gambling money was used by Ansar to purchase land and properties in various places. While the probe of illegal funds is underway, the ED is also scanning his properties and bank details and has mentioned that the case is no longer only rioting.

The Jahangirpuri violence saga began on April 16 when the Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones and glass bottles at the procession. Several people got injured as the violence escalated after 6 pm. They (Islamists) also fired gun stots amid the violence and injured Police personnel.

It is important to note that Ansar, the prime accused in the case is suspected to be associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. He had actively campaigned for the Party during Delhi Elections. Further, while AAP has denied Ansar’s association with the party, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stated that Ansar had close ties with the Trinamool Congress party and that he was actively involved in the acts of political violence by the TMC goons.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 25 people and apprehended two juveniles in the case. One of the minors has been granted bail. The Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under the provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Murder attempt), 427 (property damage), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.