Saturday, April 16, 2022
Updated:

Delhi: Hanuman Jayanti procession attacked by stonepelters in Jahangirpuri, cop injured after being shot by the mob

After stone pelting on the Hanuman Jayanti procession, gunshots were also fired a cop was shot

OpIndia Staff
229

Attack on Hindu religious processions continues in the country, with the latest incident reported from national capital Delhi. According to early reports, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by stone pelters in the Jahangarapuri area in Delhi, and several people were injured in the incident.

When the Hanuman Jayanti Shobhayatra was passing through the C block of the Jahangiurpuri, suddenly some people pelted stones on the process from the rooftops in the area. After the attack, the people in the process also started pelting stones on the attackers in retaliation, and triggered a communal violence in the process.

The mob then turned more violent, and attacked the police deployed with the procession. Several police vehicles were also torched by the attackers. According to Republic TV, the mob also used firearms to attack the police, and one policeman was shot on his arm.

The sub-inspector and other injured persons have been admitted at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. It is feared that more people and police may have been injured in the attack and gunfire.

After the violence, forces of Rapid Action Force and several companies of Delhi police have been deployed at the Jahangirpuri area to prevent more violence.

Videos posted on social media show the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Police say now the situation is under control in the area.

This is latest in a series of attacks on Hindu processions this week on the occasions of Hindu new year, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti etc. Several such incidents have taken place in several states in the country in the past one week.

