After both BJP and AAP alleged that Jahangirpuri violence masterming Ansar Sheikh is the member of the other party, now another party’s name has name has been dragged in the case. West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has said that Ansar Sheikh is close to the Trinamool Congress party, and is actively involved in the acts of political violence by the TMC goons.

The BJP leader said on Thursday that Ansar regularly visits Haldia in West Bengal, and alleged that Ansar was involved in the attack on his car after the assembly elections last year. On 2nd May last, year, the day the results for the assembly elections were announced, Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was attacked in Haldia by TMC goons.

Now Adhikari has said that Ansar Sheikh was among those who had led the mob to attack him. He said, “When I had gone to Haldia on 2nd May 2021 to collect the election certificate after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, my car had come under attack, everyone had seen that. This Ansar had smashed my car in that attack.”

Suvendu Adhikari said that he remembers two persons who had attacked his convoy, as they were leading the attack, and Ansar Sheikh was one of them, who had smashed his vehicle with bricks.

The BJP leader further said that the same Ansar is now the mastermind behind the violence in Delhi. ‘Under the Trinamool rule, West Bengal has become a hub to supply gangsters, scoundrels, rioters to the entire country,’ he added.

Republic Bangla posted a video of the incident from last year, and said that a man in sky blue shirt seen in the video is actually Ansar Sheikh.

West Bengal BJP leaders have said that Ansar Sheikh has close links with Sheikh Ajijul Rahman, TMC councillor from Ward No 15 in Haldia municipality. Photographs have also emerged showing them together, one of them showing Ansar placing his hand on Ajijul’s shoulder.

However, TMC has denied any links with Ansar Sheikh. Ajijul Rahman also said that he knows Ansar as a local residence, but denied any links with the party.

It is notable that Ansar Sheikh owns a luxurious mansion in Haldia, the industrial town in East Midnapore district, and he frequently visits the place as alleged by state BJP. Reportedly, Delhi Police have already started to probe his Bengal links in the case.

Md Aslam, the other prime accused in the Jahanghirpuri violence where he had fired a gun, is also from Haldia. He worked as a carpenter in the area before moving to Delhi around six months ago. Reportedly, he went to Delhi with the help of Ansar Sheikh.