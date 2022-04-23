The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a money laundering case against the Jahangirpuri violence prime accused Mohd Ansar and other suspects under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is a day after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the ED Director to probe the prime suspect under the PMLA. The ED began its probe based on several complaints registered by the police officers against the accused.

Ansar was arrested on April 17 when he was identified as the individual who initiated the violence by confronting the procession. As reported earlier, Ansar has been showing off his wealth on social media. Delhi Police suspect that gambling money was used by Ansar to purchase land and properties in various places.

ED also mentioned that his properties and bank details are under scanner and the case is no longer of rioting. The probe of illegal funds is also underway. With Ansar flaunting BMWs and massive gold chains, the authorities are zeroing in on his financial dealings.

On April 16, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones and glass bottles at the procession. Several people got injured as the violence escalated after 6 pm. They (Islamists) also fired gun stots amid the violence and injured a Police personnel.

It is important to note that the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence Mohd Ansar is suspected to be associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. He had actively campaigned for the Party during Delhi Elections Another accused arrested has been identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 25 people and apprehended two juveniles in the case and lodged an FIR under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Attempt to murder), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.