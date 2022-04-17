Jahangirpuri violence: Md Aslam, who fired at the Delhi Police SI arrested

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 14 persons who allegedly engaged in violence targeting the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Md. Aslam, a 21-year-old youth, who is accused of shooting a Delhi Police sub-inspector is also among the arrested.

Police have also recovered a pistol from Md Aslam which he reportedly used during the incident on Saturday evening. Aslam is a resident of a slum cluster in Jahangirpuri’s CD Park.”One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam opened fire that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession,” DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

According to sources, Md Aslam is a “repeat offender.” Aslam was also charged in another case under sections 324/188/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code in 2020.

All the 14 accused in the case who have been arrested are:

Zahid S/O Alfajuddin Anshar S/O Allauddin Shahjad S/O Ali Akbar Muktyar Ali S/O Samabul Md Ali Sheikh S/O Hasan Amir S/O Fazlurchaman Akshar S/O Sheikh Smaul Noor Alam S/O Hoshiyar Rehman Md Alsam alias Khodu S/O Smaul Zakir S/O Sheikh Rafiq Akran S/O Md. Shakil Imtiyaz S/O Md. Israil Md. Ali alias Jasmuddin S/O Israfil Ahir S/O Hanif Khan

Anshar, one of the detained suspects, residing in Jahangirpuri’s C block, is allegedly the area’s Muslim leader. When the procession arrived near the Masjid, he is said to have started an argument, and when the discourse turned heated, the procession came under a violent attack.

There were eight to 10 rounds of gunshots from the side of the mob, according to Medha Lal Meena, the sub-inspector who was injured by a bullet. However, he confirmed that no police firing happened in retaliation. Senior officers from the nearby station were on the site, attempting to figure out what was going on.

Locals allege that Jahangirpuri, notably C Block and H2 jhuggis, is a hotbed for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi. The special cell and crime branch of the Delhi Police are investigating the case. Ten investigation teams have been constituted to look into the issue.

To avert any unanticipated occurrences, more troops have been deployed in the regions surrounding Jahangirpuri. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, talked with the Delhi Police Commissioner and instructed him to keep a close eye on the region’s law and order situation.