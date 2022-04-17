In the aftermath of the violence against the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in Delhi, the two main accused Ansar and Aslam have been sent to one-day police custody. Ansar was identified as the Muslim leader of the area who started the confrontation that led to the violence, while Aslam shot a Delhi Police sub-inspector during the course of the violence.

Rohini court sent two accused namely Ansar and Aslam to police custody for one day in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case.



The remaining 12 accused have been sent to judicial custody. — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Earlier, Delhi police had arrested 14 people accused of instigating the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. Delhi was the latest place to be hit with violence against Hindu processions after similar violence against these processions in Rajasthan, Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Ansar, who has been sent to police custody, has previously been allegedly involved in mobilizing people from Jahangirpuri to Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests. As per Delhi Police, he was previously involved in two cases of assault and was also charged repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

The other main accused, Aslam, had injured a Delhi Police sub-inspector by shooting him during the course of their violent outburst against the procession. The pistol used in the crime has already been recovered from him.

Following the violence against the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi, 20 people have been arrested so far including 2 juveniles. “20 accused arrested and 2 juveniles in conflict with the law have also been apprehended in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Further investigation underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.