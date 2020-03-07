Saturday, March 7, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Being Muslim is biggest crime in this country’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends Tahir Hussain, says Tahir is targeted because he is Muslim
News Reports

‘Being Muslim is biggest crime in this country’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends Tahir Hussain, says Tahir is targeted because he is Muslim

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is currently under arrest on the charges of being involved in the conspiracy to kill Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma

Jinit Jain
Amanatullah Khan comes out in defence of Tahir Hussain, blames centre's anathema towards Muslims responsible for him being in jail
Tahir Hussain(left) and Amanatullah Khan
Engagements15

A day after the Karkardooma Court in New Delhi sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police remand in connection with the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s murder case, another controversial politician and a co-religionist Amanatullah Khan has taken up the cudgel to defend the beleaguered former AAP councillor by fuelling apprehensions among the Muslim population.

Taking to his Twitter page, Khan raised Muslim victimhood to assert that Tahir Hussain is innocent and is being framed by the government because of his faith.

“Today, Tahir Hussain is behind the bars because he is a Muslim. Perhaps, it is the biggest crime in India today to be a Muslim and it might be possible that it would be proven that Tahir Hussain was behind orchestrating the violence in Delhi,” Amanatullah tweeted.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Khan, who is himself accused in myriad cases, most notably for inciting violence in Delhi on December 15, 2019, stoked fear among the Muslim population of the country by claiming that the central government is against the Muslims and the former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is in jail because he is a Muslim, notwithstanding the enormity of the charges levelled against him.

Tahir, who was arrested from Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday is accused of sheltering thousands of frenzied anti-Hindu mob in his bungalow in Moonga Nagar. According to videos that had gone viral, the murderous mob atop Hussain’s bungalow could be seen hurling Molotovs and stones in their surrounding areas.

The residents of the region have also claimed that the Muslim mob from Tahir Hussain’s bungalow attempted to vandalise the Shiva temple across the street and in their endeavour burnt down the building adjacent to the temple. Eyewitnesses claim that the mob inside Tahir Hussain’s bungalow ferociously dragged IB sleuth Ankit Sharma along with two other persons inside the building. Sharma’s body was later found with more than 400 stab wounds, abandoned at a drain nearby. Ankit’s family members have also named Tahir in the FIR filed with police in the case.

However, perhaps to veer people’s attention away from these damning evidence, Amanatullah Khan, Tahir’s co-religionist, jumped to his defence by pulling out the Muslim victim card and painting Hussain as an imaginary victim of the central government’s alleged atrocities against Muslims.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob
The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -

Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Hoardings were put up in Lucknow with details of the CAA riots accused

Yogiraj: UP govt puts up hoardings identifying violent rioters by name, photograph and address, asks to pay up penalty within a month

OpIndia Staff -

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -

Tulsi Gabbard finally calls out rampant Hinduphobia in the USA: Here are 10 incidents that prove her right

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar

‘Eminent journalist’ Ravish Kumar trolls fellow ‘eminent journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai, calls him a shopkeeper

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,757FansLike
248,129FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com