Saturday, April 30, 2022
‘Who forced your Durga to dance naked’: As Khalistanis unleash violence in Patiala, watch how a Nihang Sikh insulted Hindus

The unidentified man made the objectionable remarks following the violence that ensued in Patiala.

Patiala Violence: Nihang Sikh makes vitriolic remarks about Goddess Durga
Hours after a frenzied mob of Khalistani supporters attacked a Kali temple on Friday, April 29, a Nihang Sikh was heard making derogatory remarks about Hindu Goddess Durga. The unidentified man made the objectionable remarks following the violence that ensued in Patiala.

In an interview with ‘Pro Punjab TV’, the man stated, “They should think (before speaking) about the Hindu religion. Khalsa Panth, which was established by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is the master of all religions. Show these people of Haridwar Hemkunth Parbat (mountain) in Sarbloh Granth.”

“Who were those bad guys on Hemkunth Parbat? Who forced your Durga to dance naked? Who saved her? Ask them. When rakshas looted Indra Dev’s house and made Durga dance naked, who saved her?” the man was caught saying.


“Ask the administration and Nanak singh. Either find those, who fired shots from the temple, or take your guns and leave the path of Sikhs. We will see where their Kali Mata will go to hide,” the Nihang said threatening Hindus with violence.

The original clip of the video was uploaded by ‘Pro Punjab Tv’ on their Facebook channel. Later, they deleted the contentious part and reuploaded the clip on their channel. However, by then, the controversial segment of the clip began doing the rounds on the internet.

Violence in Patiala

The violence occurred on Friday (April 29) during Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray’s ‘Khalistan Murdabad‘ march when Khalistan supporters attacked the march with stones and swords. The clashes allegedly erupted as Khalistan supporters chanted slogans in favour of Khalistan while hitting participants in the march.

The pro-Khalistan rally organized in opposition to the ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march attacked the Kali Mata Temple after Hindus had taken shelter inside the temple premises.

A video had also gone viral on social media, wherein the Khalistani supporters could be seen performing Bhangra as the Police officers fired in the air to control the crowd. 

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, tried to water down the seriousness of the incident by blaming it on ‘political parties’. Interestingly. Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla was arrested and eventually expelled from his party following the violence.

