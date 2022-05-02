Ever since Russia started its “special military operation” in Ukraine, western think tanks and their resident ‘intellectuals’ have had one question- Why isn’t India breaking up its close ties with Russia and publicly condemning them. India’s lack of support for NATO expansion in Ukraine has bugged a lot of western commentators.

Essentially what these western commentators, some of them useful idiots of Indian origin hired by the US, were saying was that India should sacrifice its own interests to promote the current US administration’s interests in eastern Europe. Thankfully, India didn’t bow down to them and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to them on several occasions.

India has been roundly condemned in western media and by western intellectuals for buying some barrels of oil from Russia. Interestingly, US and Europe have bought several times the oil from Russia during the same time period. Of course, since they are from the west, they can continue to buy oil from the enemy they are fighting. However, their reasoning is that others should not look out for their own interests and should fight the American war for them.

While the US continued its oil imports from Russia, President Joe Biden’s economic advisor Daleep Singh even went on to threaten India if they buy any oil from Russia. He was sent on a leave of absence soon after, though it is not clear whether it was over his threats to a sovereign democracy.

While all these western commentators and politicians are wondering why India is not hurting itself to support American interests, the General Assembly of the US state of Connecticut has come out in support of a separate Khalistan, to be carved out of India. The Connecticut General Assembly offered its congratulations in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence by separatist groups.

Consulate General of India based in New York was quick to condemn this public support for separatists in India by a US body. However, this begs the question, how can the US expect Indian support for US interests and NATO expansion in Ukraine when it is officially supporting the division of India. India should jeopardize their entire defense system, which is reliant on Russia, to support America when they are actively trying to push for the balkanization of India.

This is not even the first time when a US body has tried to push for division within India. When India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act to help persecuted minorities in its neighborhood, the Chicago City council passed a resolution against it, claiming that helping persecuted minorities is anti-Muslim.

US funding of Pakistan as it continues to wage a war against India and the support for the separatist Hurriyat Conference in Kashmir is already well-known. We don’t even have to go back to 1971 to explain the distrust when US Navy was threatening India during the Bangladesh liberation war and USSR supported India.

US hypocrisy on the world stage is well known, as they topple governments across the world and invade sovereign countries as per their whims and fancies while pretending to be holier than thou. Western commentators must understand that India just can not shoot itself in the foot to support a country that is actively encouraging the division of India into various parts. Or maybe they do understand but are just as duplicitous and hypocritical as the country whose interests they promote.