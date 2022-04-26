Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar once again exposed the hypocrisy of the West when it comes to defending the rules-based order in the rest of the world. Answering questions at the ongoing Raisina Dialogues conference in Delhi, Dr Jaishankar pointed out how Europe simply advised India to just do more trade when the same rules-based order was under threat in Asia. Now when it is in Europe’s interests, they have started talking about this rules-based order.

Ever since Russia started its “special military operation” inside Ukraine, Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has been facing questions on the Indian stand on the conflict on every occasion. Despite making the Indian stand in favor of peace in the region clear on every such occasion, the questions on the conflict continue to follow the Indian EAM. The ongoing Raisina Dialogues conference in Delhi was no different as the question of Ukraine conflict was once again raised in front of the minister.

Addressing questions from the audience on Ukraine, Dr. Jaishankar once again stated that India has a very clear position on the conflict in Ukraine which emphasizes an urgent cessation of fighting and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

The Indian External Affairs Minister said, “When rules-based order was under challenge in Asia, the advice we got from Europe was- do more trade. At least we are not giving you that advice. We should find a way of returning to diplomacy and dialogue.”

Raising the question of Afghanistan as well, Dr. Jaishankar asked which part of rules-based order justifies the world’s actions in Afghanistan. He pointed out how the entire civil society in Afghanistan was thrown under the bus by the world last year.