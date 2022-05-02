On Sunday (May 1), the Consulate General of India in New York condemned a citation by the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut (United States), recognising the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence.

In a statement, it said, “This is an attempt by some mischievous elements to use the name of the Assembly for their nefarious purposes. These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred. Their agenda of violence has no place in democratic societies like the USA and India.”

“The Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in New York will take up this issue appropriately with the concerned US lawmakers,” it further added.

Screengrab of the press release by the Consulate General of India in New York

The Background of the Controversy

On Friday (April 29), the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut courted controversy by recognising the illegal act of ‘Sikh Independence’ through an official citation.

“Be it hereby known to all: The Connecticut General Assembly offers its sincere congratulations to the World Sikh Parliament in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence,” it said in its citation.

The citation added, “We join with you, your friends, and your family in commemorating the historic resolution passed on April 29th, 1986 by the collective Sikh Nation gathering known as ‘Sarbat Khalsa,’ Sikhs Political Centre, situated in the holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.”

Screengrab of the citation by the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut

The Connecticut General Assembly further emphasised, “The entire membership extends its very best wishes on this memorable occasion and expresses the hope for continued success.”

A video of the event has now surfaced on social media. Surrounded by Sikh seperatists, a Connecticut State Assembly official was seen reading out the contentious citation. Khalistani supporters were seen holding placards that read, ”Sikh Homeland Punjab (Occupied by India)”, “Sikhs for World Peace” and raising slogans of ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’.