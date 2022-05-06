Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeCrimeNagaraju had offered to convert to Islam before his wife Sulthana's family brutally murdered...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nagaraju had offered to convert to Islam before his wife Sulthana’s family brutally murdered him: Read details

The heartbreaking visuals have gone viral on social media platforms, in which a devastated Sulthana was seen standing on a road, surrounded by crowds, staring at her husband's badly mangled body.

OpIndia Staff
Ashrin Sulthana says Nagaraju had even offered to convert to Islam
Sulthana cried for help, but nobody came to rescue her husband Nagaraju, images via Twitter
87

Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad remains tense after a Hindu man was murdered by his Muslim wife’s family over their inter-faith marriage. The 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju, a resident of Marredpally, was stabbed to death by two Muslim men, one being Sulthana’s brother, at the Saroornagar Tehsildar’s office on Wednesday night.

According to the reports, Nagaraju, who had married 23-year-old Syed Ashrin Sultana alias Pallavi just months ago despite objection from the family, had promised Sultana’s mother that he would convert to Islam. However, according to Sulthana, her mother did not listen.

Sulthana’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed, who is a fruit vendor and another accused, Mohammad Masood Ahmed, a car mechanic by profession, had stopped the couple near Saroonagar and attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod. The accused had stabbed Nagaraju and had thrashed him mercilessly with an iron rod in public. Nagaraju died on the spot.

The heartbreaking visuals have gone viral on social media platforms, in which a speechless Sulthana was seen standing on a road, surrounded by crowds, staring at her husband’s body.

Reportedly, Sulthana begged the bystanders to save her husband amidst the assault, however, nobody came forward to help her.

“Nagaraju was beaten by five members at the signal. I begged everyone to let us go. He was killed in front of everyone, can’t the world see? At the signal, I requested people for help. I tried to save Nagaraju by covering him. But five other people were pushing me away from him, and other people were beating him. He was wearing a helmet, but despite that, they kept assaulting him,” Sulthana was quoted as saying.

Accused observed Nagaraju’s movements, says witness

According to Republic TV, the witnesses in the case said that the accused Mobin and Masood observed Nagaraju’s movements and chased his bike to assault him, as they were against Sulthana’s marriage with Nagaraju.

Shivaleela, a family friend of the deceased and a witness in the case, said the incident occurred in front of her house and informed the same to the complainant over the phone.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 154 and 157 of the CrPC, IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

As per the FIR, Nagaraju had left his wife Ashrin at Lingam’s house and picked her up from Lingam’s house around 8.45 PM on his Honda Unicorn bike, he proceeded towards his house at Brundavan Colony. As he took a U-turn towards Post Office from Main Road, 100 metres from his house, Ashrin Sulthana’s elder brother Syed Mobin and his brother-in-law Masood Ahmed came on a bike and stopped them, throwing the couple to the ground.

“Immediately, Mobin beat Nagaraju with the iron road on his head. After 2-3 times, he gave the iron rod to Masood. When Mobin was beating Nagaraju, Masood held Nagaraju. Mobin stabbed him with a knife, and Masood beat his head with an iron rod indiscriminately,” the FIR read. 

Earlier, one of Nagaraju’s relatives had said that the girl’s family had killed Nagaraju since they belonged to different religions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHyderabad hate crime, Hindu man murdered. Hyderabad murder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Don’t patronize us’: India calls for de-escalation at UNSC meet on Ukraine, Permanent Representative to UN shuts Dutch Ambassador on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

Nagaraju had offered to convert to Islam before his wife Sulthana’s family brutally murdered him: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab police, ‘police assaulted me too when I tried to take video’, says leader’s father: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Recce, confusing police, barricades before the attack, stocks of acid, rods, and swords: Read how Jodhpur rioters were all prepared

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Mobin Ahmed and Masood Ahmed arrested who had brutally killed Hindu boy Nagaraju for marrying Mobin’s sister Ashrin Sultana

OpIndia Staff -

‘Women who don’t wear burqa and who remove burqa to take selfies will be thrashed’: Muslim group in Mangaluru issues threats

OpIndia Staff -

NCPCR asks Twitter to take down Kunal Kamra’s tweet with doctored video of minor boy singing patriotic song to PM Modi, terms it political...

OpIndia Staff -

After blaming the 14-year-old Nadia rape and murder victim, Mamata Banerjee again tries to blame UP for victim shaming

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Class-II officer sentenced to one year’s imprisonment under triple talaq law, victim thanks Modi government

OpIndia Staff -

Hardeep Singh Puri refutes AAP leader Atishi’s claim that central govt is bulldozing temples, asks to educate herself as the Religious Committee works under...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,658FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com