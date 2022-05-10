Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Gujarat: Illegal property of Botad don Siraj demolished, had threatened businessman with ‘Kishan Bharwad style’ assassination over Hanuman Chalisa loudspeakers

Botad don Siraj had threatened businessman for putting loudspeakers on Hanuman temples for Hanuman Chalisa

Nirwa Mehta
Illegal property of Botad don Siraj demolished
209

Gujarat state administration has demolished illegal property belonging to Botad don Siraj alias Shero. Here are the visuals of the bulldozer razing down the illegal property.

Siraj was earlier arrested by the police on May 8. Over 20 officials including the DSP and PI had reached Siraj’s place for razing down illegal construction at Mohammadpura.

On May 5, Siraj had allegedly threatened businessman and VHP leader Mahendrabhai Laljibhai Mali alias Munnabhai Mali. Threatening to kill Munnabhai, Siraj Don said, “You will face the same consequences as Kishan Bharwad.”

Speaking to OpIndia, the complainant Mali said that he is satisfied with the action taken by the administration on his complaint. The accused was immediately nabbed on his complaint. He added that for the further safety and security of his family he will apply for police protection.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Munnabhai Mali at Botad police station on 7th May 2022. The accused Siro Don has a long criminal history and complaints have been registered against him for several offenses in the past.

The accused allegedly threatened Munnabhai Mali by saying “In the village, you have put loudspeakers on Hanumanji’s temple. Get it down or else you will face the same consequences as Kishan Bharwad. What will you do to us? If I get you in the car and kidnap you, you can’t do anything to me. We are watching all of you. Stay within your limits, or else I will kill you.” And further he spoke in a loud voice and again threatened to kill him (Munnabhai Mali).

Siraj Don has as many as 34 cases filed against him including ones for illegal gambling and attempt to murder.

On 25th January 2022, a 27-year-old youth, Kishan Bharwad, was shot dead in Dhandhuka taluka, which falls in Ahmedabad (Rural), over an allegedly blasphemous social media post. Kishan Bharwad’s murderers Shabbir and Imtiyaz Pathan were arrested by the police and further investigations also revealed the involvement of a Muslim cleric.

With inputs from Lincoln Sokhadia.

