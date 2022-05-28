Saturday, May 28, 2022
Twitter spaces conducted by Islamists making open calls to murder BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma: Here is a snippet

Nupur Sharma has been at the receiving end of the unabashed hatred from the Islamists and ‘left-liberal-secular’ journalists for expressing her views on Prophet Muhammad on Times Now on Friday (May 27).

Islamists call for the murder of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Twitter spaces
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo Credits: Zee News )
Hours after Alt News ‘fact checker’ Mohammed Zubair unleashed his troll army on Nupur Sharma, the BJP spokesperson started receiving death threats on the micro-blogging platform.

A snippet of one such disturbing discussion about ‘killing’ Sharma was recently conducted by Islamists on a Twitter space titled, ‘Democracy, Freedom of Speech and Blasphemy.’ A screen recording of the same was shared by a Twitter user named ‘Anti Hypocrisy.’

At the very onset, an Islamist could be heard lamenting that there is no punishment for ‘blasphemy’ in India and how it encourages ‘them’ (Hindus) to allegedly mock the Islamic Faith.

He then went on to cite scholars and fatwas where the killing of the blasphemy accused becomes indispensable, as per Islam. “Take a small example: If a person says that the skin colour of Prophet Muhammad was black, then, the killing of such a person becomes an obligation,” he informed.

The Islamist emphasised, “Imagine if there is a fatwa for murder to wrongly identify the skin tone of the Prophet, then, imagine what should be done (to her). And none should come in favour of the blasphemy accused else he too will become liable for the same punishment.”

He then went on to slam the ‘moderate’ Muslims for not condoning barbaric punishment for acts of blasphemy. “Such Muslims should think if there is any Iman left in them…” he continued.

“Even raising your voice in front of the Prophet is a sin, which you may not have realised while committing the act. And you will not even get the opportunity to express regret or seek forgiveness for it,” he concluded how Islam is ‘protective’ about the honour of the last Messenger.

The Background of the Controversy

Nupur Sharma has been at the receiving end of the unabashed hatred from the Islamists and ‘left-liberal-secular’ journalists for expressing her views on Islam on Times Now on Friday (May 27).

During a debate on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, Sharma argued that people can mock Islamic beliefs in response to objectionable remarks against Hinduism. She pointed out that Prophet Muhammad had married a six-year-old Aisha, and he had consummated his marriage when she was nine years old.

The dog-whistling against Nupur Sharma was first initiated by alleged fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, who shared an edited version of the video to drive a hate campaign against her. Other Islamists, masquerading as journalists, also came out of the woodwork to incite violence against the BJP spokesperson.

Several Islamists issued death and rape threats to Nupur Sharma, just as they had issued to deceased Kamlesh Tiwari and Kishan Bharwad.

